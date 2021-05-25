Liverpool ready to spend big on Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool ready to spend big on Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 20:54
Carl Markham

Liverpool are pursuing a £35m (€40.4m) deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate to bolster their centre-back options for the new season.

A third-place finish that guaranteed Champions League football — something which had looked highly unlikely with 10 matches to go — has given the club the confidence to press ahead with their interest in the 22-year-old.

It is understood the France U21 international’s release clause of €41m (£35.5m) has not yet been triggered but that Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of a player who was identified as a primary target earlier in the year, even before the Reds drew his Bundesliga side in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Interest in Konate means the club will not be taking up the £18m option to make Ozan Kabak’s loan from Schalke permanent.

The 21-year-old was signed in January, along with Preston’s Ben Davies, who failed to make an appearance for them in the final four months of the season, as cover for their trio of injured centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

All three are expected to be fit for pre-season and with Konate top of their list of targets, the future of Nat Phillips, who deputised so well in his breakthrough season, will come under scrutiny.

The 24-year-old, who was on the verge of a loan move to Swansea in October, made 20 appearances this season and while his aerial prowess was a welcome addition for Jurgen Klopp’s side, his lack of pace is likely to count against him in the long run. 

Rhys Williams, the 20-year-old who made 19 appearances and finished the season as Phillips’ regular partner, is likely to be retained with a view to going out on loan. Just 18 months ago he had a temporary spell at Kidderminster in England’s National League North.

More in this section

A defining moment awaits Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Man United in the post-Ferguson era A defining moment awaits Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Man United in the post-Ferguson era
The winners and losers from Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euros The winners and losers from Gareth Southgate’s provisional England squad for Euros
Stephen Kenny 24/5/2021 Change of venue for Ireland's friendly with Andorra 
#liverpool
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League - Villa Park

Harry Maguire set to miss Europa League final after sitting out training

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up