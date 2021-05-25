Change of venue for Ireland's friendly with Andorra 

The game takes place next Thursday, June 3, with kick-off at 5pm Irish time (6pm local time).
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 13:10

A reduction in Covid-related restrictions has meant that Andorra will now host next week's international friendly with the Republic of Ireland.

The game had been due to take place at the 6,000-capacity Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona but has been moved to the principality.

"Ireland's international friendly against Andorra has been moved to the Estadi Nacional, Andorra," a statement from the FAI confirmed.

Ireland will then travel to Budapest to face Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion on Tuesday, June 8, with kick-off at 7pm Irish time.

The pair of friendlies offer Stephen Kenny ample opportunity to get his first win since taking over.

The games are also Ireland's last action before the next round of World Cup qualifying matches sees the Boys in Green face Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia in September.

