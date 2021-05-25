Jim Crawford thrilled to finally get his men as Spanish-based pair link up with U21s

Republic of Ireland manager Jim Crawford has expressed his eagerness to start working with Getafe’s John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa and Sevilla’s Ryan Johannson now that the pair are finally poised to link up with the squad for the first time.

The Spanish-based duo are just two among the seven new faces in a panel which has been named this morning for a triple-header of friendlies against Switzerland, Australia and Denmark, all of which will be played in Marbella across the space of a week.

Finn is still only 17. Madrid-born, he is eligible for Spain, England and Ireland (via his late father who was born in Mayo) and he will join up with the U21s later this week having been denied the opportunity in March when an ankle injury saw him miss a game against Wales.

"Yeah, for the last camp we had discussions with his mom and the club and obviously he hurt his ankle and missed out on that camp, but he's ready to come into this camp, which is great,” said Crawford this morning.

“The only thing is he's got exams. He's 17-years-old, so it's a conversation that we'll have with him when he comes in, to sort of see where he's at with his exams, because certainly myself and the rest of the staff would be for education.

The player’s introduction to the U21 setup brings a long ‘will he won’t he’ saga to an end - for now, at least - but one that pales in comparison to the hoops Johansson had to jump through to represent the Boys in Green.

Born in Luxembourg to an Irish mother and a Swedish father, the 20-year old was eligible for all three nations and lined out for Luxembourg and Ireland at younger underage levels before declaring his intention to play for the latter,

Luxembourg duly objected on the basis that Johannson played for them before obtaining an Irish passport but a change to Fifa's eligibility rules finally unlocked the door for him to, as he said last week, 'follow his heart' and play for Ireland.

“I'd seen him play for the U19s and I thought he'd done really well,” said Crawford. “He's certainly one to keep an eye on. He had that move from Bayern Munich to Sevilla, which is phenomenal in this day and age, to get a six-year deal for someone so young.

"He's a fantastic fella and he's somebody that I've spoken to about a year-and-a-half ago. I reached out to him to see how he was getting on, how he was enjoying his football, and it dawned on me there when I first got the job that he would be somebody that I'd love involved in the group.

“So I rang him and he was very excited about it, and we started getting the process underway, and I have to take my hat off to everyone in the association in the background: they got it done very quick and he was delighted.

And I'm sure you saw his interview, how passionate he is to play with Ireland, and that's exactly the same type of tone I got from him over the phone, that he'd love to play for Ireland and put on that green jersey.

There was some doubt as to his fitness due to a recent hamstring injury but the midfielder, who has been lining out with Sevilla’s second team, has been cleared to travel. Finn Benoa, incidentally, has also had injury issues that have restricted game time this season.

The influx of those two, plus Ciaran Brennan (Sheffield Wednesday), Festy Ebosele (Derby County). Sean Roughan (Lincoln City), Colm Whelan (UCD) and Dan Rose (Schalke 04), bring new blood into a squad that has again seen others move on.

Among those to graduate is Norwich City's 18-year old centre-back Andrew Omobamidele who has been named this week in Stephen Kenny’s senior squad after the briefest of stints with the U21s.

“I've been watching Andrew a long time now and he's a fantastic talent, an excellent centre-half. We played him as the left-sided centre-half against Wales because he's comfortable with both feet, he's confident stepping into the game, his decision-making on the ball has always been excellent with Norwich whether it's been 18s or 23s and now Norwich's first team.

"So I knew what we were getting coming into camp. He's an excellent player but I got to know him when he was in camp and he's also a fantastic person, hard-working, wants to learn, and I was really impressed with him and absolutely delighted.

"I rang him and congratulated him on his call-up and it's exciting for him, it really is, and he'll take it in his stride. He's a very level-headed character, too, but he's got enormous potential and I'm over the moon for him.”