Stephen Kenny needs latest injection of youth to bring new cutting edge

Another Republic of Ireland squad, more new faces. But here’s the thing. How many of Stephen Kenny’s selections as manager have been borne of necessity rather than pure desire? Yesterday’s confirmation of a 27-man party for June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary only adds to that debate.

Covid-related issues thinned the ranks of early squads to a debilitating degree, David McGoldrick’s retirement from international football forced a radical rethink, and all the while injuries took their usual toll on a manager and a group struggling to find form and more than mere function.

Kenny’s hand was forced again yesterday with the latest number of absentees stretching to double figures.

Most were out by way of fitness issues, James McCarthy was omitted with one eye on the fact he has a club contract to secure somewhere, while Jeff Hendrick cited private reasons.

Add in the absences of Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning until Swansea’s Championship play-off duties are over this week, and the Ireland boss was always going to be spreading his net wide again for next month’s training camp and the games in Barcelona and Budapest.

It’s a backdrop that can’t be avoided when assessing the cases of Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), and Danny Mandriou (Shamrock Rovers) — all of them drafted into a senior squad for the first time.

This isn’t to talk down those who have been promoted.

Omobamidele has been a revelation at centre-back since breaking into a Norwich side beset by injuries in defence late in their campaign, but it’s interesting that the other three are dynamic, attacking players who bring something else to a squad so lacking in creativity.

Coincidence? Kenny opted against addressing that question head-on, but there was more than enough in his appraisals of the trio to confirm the suspicion that the manager is seeking a cutting edge as he chases a first win at the 12th attempt next month.

Ogbene, who played only 12 times in an injury-blighted season, was classed as someone who is “a little bit different” to his existing stocks: an old-fashioned right-footed wingman who goes by a defender down that side rather than cut in from the left.

Kenny remembered Ogbene, now 24, for his role off the bench with Cork City in the 2016 FAI Cup final when the Leesiders stopped his own Dundalk side claiming the double.

A short spell with Limerick later, and he was off to England.

“I thought he looked a very good player, and he went to Brentford and on to Rotherham,” said Kenny.

“He’s someone who is sort of, not on an upward trajectory, but has the capacity to improve all the time.”

That League of Ireland background is shared by both McGrath and Mandroiu, the latter having relaunched his career with Bohemians before joining the Hoops and after what Kenny described as a difficult time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Ireland manager has since seen a more mature operator whose decision-making and defending have both improved and allied themselves to a package with speed, power, and a penchant for the odd spectacular strike.

Kenny has already worked with Mandroiu with the U21s. McGrath played under him at Oriel Park before making the switch in January of last year to St Mirren where he has this season managed to claim 17 goals, even if the majority came from penalties.

McGrath has suitors, Aberdeen are said to be among them, after all that. Kenny spoke of the player as if he could make room for himself in a telephone box, and now he may be given time and space to prove his credentials on the international stage.

How he and Mandroiu fare will be fascinating, given Kenny has shown a willingness to stray from his favoured 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formations. He initially opted against two up front, largely on the basis that there was a dearth of options at No.10.

“We had Jack Byrne, but Jack likes to come back into midfield and make passes,” said Kenny. “In terms of playing a No.10, the other midfield players, like Alan Browne, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby or Jason Knight, are … not natural No.10s as such. Jamie and Dan both are very much so.”

For all the withdrawals, there are enough familiar faces in the party to give a Mandroiu or a McGrath some sort of solid framework in which to operate, and it may be that Michael Obafemi joins up with the squad at some point as well.

The Southampton striker suffered a thigh injury that ruined his season and scuppered a possible loan move to Swansea in January. On a modified training regime due to his injury record, he came off the bench against West Ham United on Sunday.

That’s welcome news for Kenny, who has lost Ciaran Clark, Callum O’Dowda, Kevin Long, Robbie Brady, Alan Browne, Enda Stevens, and Shane Long to injuries, the last of those now confirmed as another Irishman who will use the summer to address a long-standing injury.

It’s not an ideal state of affairs for a get-together that will serve as a platform for the crucial World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia in September, but Kenny is at least comfortable when turning to youth.

Thirteen competitive debuts have been handed out across his 11 games in charge to date, and that change may spread to the last line of defence with Kenny admitting that the choice between Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Gavin Bazunu is “not straightforward”.

“This is quite radical, and some might feel that it is too much change too quickly, but in my opinion we have had absolutely no development in eight or nine years. We’ve had one, [maybe] one player through in nine years, and nobody looking at that.

“We have got players aged 29 and 30, and some aged 20 and nothing in between. We have a bigger vision for what we want to achieve going forward. Not all of these players will become top-class international players, but a number of them will.”