Romeo Parkes sends Sligo top with statement win over Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 0 Sligo Rovers 1

Mark this down as a statement of intent from Sligo Rovers.

Liam Buckley’s side came to Shamrock Rovers as their nearest rivals and left with more than just the champions’ scalp.

Romeo Parkes scored the only goal as the Bit O’Red rose to the top of the table, inflicting back-to-back defeats on the Hoops following the end of their 33-game unbeaten run against Dundalk on Friday.

It doesn’t look as if they will have it all their own way this year and, on this evidence, Sligo will be capable of going the distance.

They showed grit in abundance, skipper Greg Bolger a talismanic figure in centre midfield, relishing the battle against his old club and keeping Daniel Mandroiu quiet. The Rovers playmaker was named in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad for the summer friendlies, but he was a subdued figure in a deeper role here.

Before Parkes broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break the game played out like two tentative boxers who seemed more worried about being on the receiving end of a punch rather than trying to land one themselves.

And even though the stakes were high here for a meeting of the top two, it’s far too early in the season to be talking about knockout blows.

A lack of concentration from Rovers captain Roberto Lopes right on the stroke of half-time almost gifted Sligo the opener.

Centre-back partner Lee Grace played a simple pass across to him but the Cape Verde international watched agonisingly as the ball squirmed loose under his touch.

Had Parkes been alive to the opportunity and anticipated the error he would have had a simple tap in but, like Lopes, he switched off and this allowed Alan Mannus to spring from his line and clear the ball.

Disaster averted, but a warning to be heeded.

Rovers had been forced into an early reshuffle in defence when Joey O’Brien limped off after just six minutes with what looked like a recurrence of the calf injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

Grace shuffled across to fill the right-sided centre-back spot with 19-year-old Max Murphy coming off the bench to settle at left wing-back.

This played a part in the champions looking a bit ragged but when Sean Gannon was afforded the freedom of Tallaght Stadium to break forward on 36 minutes, the right wing-back really should have done better.

He chose to shoot from outside the area, his effort deflecting wide off the back of John Mahon and away to safety.

There was some needle to make up for the lack of quality, Grace and Liam Scales booked for the hosts – the latter lucky not to see red for lunge on Walter Figueira – while Jordan Gibson was cautioned for a cynical foul to stop a breakaway.

The tempo and quality levels were raised considerably after the re-start but there was still more than a hint of fortune for Parkes’ goal.

Scales miscued an attempted headed clearance into the path of Jordan Gibson at the halfway line. The Sligo midfielder produced a lovely reverse pass back to where it came from to send the forward through.

The flag stayed down and Parkes made no mistake as he slotted a side-footed finish beyond Mannus. It was the decisive moment of the night.

Rovers have already made a habit of late goals but the nearest they came was Graham Burke’s snap shot 10 minutes from time which flashed wide.

Sligo take the spoils, and top spot.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Brien (Murphy 8) (Williams 78), Lopes (c), Grace; Gannon, Burke, O’Neill (McCann 70), Mandroiu, Scales; Greene, Gaffney.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Bolger (c), Morahan; Byrne (Kenny 68), Gibson, Figueira; Parkes (De Vries 86).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)