Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke retain seats at FAI top table

Gerry McAnaney feels his insistence on speaking to every member of the FAI’s new General Assembly before the weekend's EGM provided critical to his success.

The Cork native, in the role since January 2020, staved off the challenge of fellow board member Dave Moran by obtaining 60.5% of the 131 votes cast in the virtual summit.

It was quite an outcome for the retired army commandant who faced down the threat posed by the nominated candidate from the powerful amateur section of the game.

McAnaney’s administrative background with the Defence Forces and Football For All would not carry the weight attached to the four provincial bodies backing his opponent. They alone accounted for 46 of the 71 votes necessary to shade an election.

His structural deficit did not deter the incumbent from presuming anything, however, as he pitched his candidacy to every voter. His 79 supporters were drawn across all three of the assembly’s pillars — League of Ireland, amateur, and national bodies.

In keeping with his aversion to presumptions, McAnaney awaited the outcome before accepting an invitation to represent the FAI at Saturday’s Champions League final.

“Football has had a torrid time for the past two years, but we have a lot to be excited about as the FAI’s Centenary celebrations begin next month,” he said.

“During the campaign, I got plenty of views about what and where we can improve.

“Consultation is vital. We saw that last week with the belated decision to grant season extensions to leagues after taking their wishes on board.

“This is a new dawn from a worrying period. Reform and trust became new buzzwords. But to be taken seriously by the main stakeholders, like the Government and Uefa, we had to prove ourselves to be trusted.

“I think it was imperative we did nothing to destabilise our association. We couldn’t risk jeopardising the progress made.

“The new assembly has been formed, and they have ratified the board’s 12 directors. We’re on a solid footing, and must work together to tackle football issues in our game. I will always be available, and travel countrywide to serve the game.”

Vice president Paul Cooke also earned a two-year extension, surviving an attempt to dislodge him by Ursula Scully from the schoolboys/girls’ affiliate.

“After being barred from the FAI Council for asking questions of John Delaney, I was delighted to be welcomed back in May 2019, and it was important to complete my work,” said Cooke, a chartered accountant.

“I railed against the lack of openness and transparency in the previous regime, so had no problem if Ursula wanted to challenge my position.”

As it stands, Waterford native Cooke will succeed McAnaney as president in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Packie Bonner is also back within the FAI hierarchy.

The Italia 90 legend, who turns 61 Monday, was endorsed as an independent director by 93.5% of the assembly.

His return comes 11 years after John Delaney, as chief executive, unceremoniously ended Bonner’s seven-year technical director tenure as a cost-saving measure amid the FAI’s rising debt.

The 80-times capped goalkeeper said: “There’s a great deal of lost time to be recovered, so as a non-executive independent director, I want to provide whatever guidance and oversight I can.

“My priorities are player opportunity and development, as well as my responsibilities as a director. I look forward to working with chairman Roy Barrett and the rest of the directors as custodians of our association.”