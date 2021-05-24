Stephen Bradley hopes Shamrock Rovers can bounce back from rare slip

Accepting their record 33-game unbeaten league run had to end sometime, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley just wished it hadn’t arrived at rivals Dundalk last Friday.

“The players deserve tremendous credit for that run — it’s never been done and I don’t think we’ll see something like that again,” said Bradley, who insists he will not dwell on the 2-1 defeat ahead of tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Sligo Rovers.