Cabinteely win to leapfrog Treaty

Cabinteely FC 2 Treaty United 1

Cabinteely moved above Treaty in the First Division charts with a 2-1 victory tonight at a wet Stradbrook.

In the final match of the first series of games, all three goals were condensed to six minutes either side of half time. The home side – in their away green strip – almost took a 15th minute when Alex Aspil’s shot crashed back off the bar.

With teenage goalkeeper Ben Clark making his home debut, United went close twice through Kieran Hanlon when he fired over (33) before drilling wide on 42.

But Cabo took the lead on the stroke of half time. Clark’s goal-kick was flicked on by Aspil. Kieran Marty Waters beat the offside, rounded Tadgh Ryan and slotted in from a tight angle.

United levelled three minutes into the second period. With Clark off injured, on-loan Derby keeper Harry Halwax debuted for Cabo. He parried Edward McCarthy’s cross with Sean McSweeney’s shot going in off defender Mitchell Byrne.

But the hosts responded immediately in the 50th minute. Halwax denied McSweeney. Cabo broke, Payne’s shot was tipped onto the bar by Ryan with Vilius Labutis scoring a close-range header from the rebound.

CABINTEELY FC: Clark (Halwax half time); O’Neill, Blackbyrne, Byrne, McWilliams; Payne, Aspil, Labutis, Casey (Barnes 87); Waters (Buckley 90 + 4), Hanrahan (Campion 73).

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; McCarthy (McKevitt 71), O’Connell (Callum McNamara 55), Lynch, Keane (Foley 83), McSweeney (O’Dwyer 83), Hanlon (Coustrain 55).

Referee: David Dunne.