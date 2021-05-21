Robbie Benson hits late winner as Bohs pay the penalty in frantic finish

The woodwork had twice thwarted Bohemians before St Pat’s stole the lead through Mattie Smith on 74 minutes.
Robbie Benson hits late winner as Bohs pay the penalty in frantic finish

Robbie Benson of St Patrick's Athletic shoots to score his side's second goal past James Talbot of Bohemians to win the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 20:48
Paul Buttner

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Bohemians 1

Robbie Benson scored a stoppage-time penalty winner in a frenetic finish to this Dublin derby at Richmond Park as Bohemians thought they had salvaged a draw just minutes earlier from a spot kick goal of their own.

The woodwork had twice thwarted Bohemians before St Pat’s stole the lead through Mattie Smith on 74 minutes.

Dawson Devoy equalised right on 90 minutes from the visitors’ second penalty of the game before Benson got St Pat’s back to winning ways after two defeats, stroking home from 12 yards.

Unchanged for the third match running, St Patrick’s enjoyed plenty of the ball early on before their ire was raised by the game's first talking point nine minutes in when Ian Bermingham, part of the home side’s defensive wall, was harshly adjudged to have handled an Ali Coote free kick.

Referee Rob Hennessy pointed to the spot and showed a yellow card to the St Pat’s captain much to the consternation of the home players and their bench.

St Pat’s will feel poetic justice was duly served when Georgie Kelly crashed his spot kick off the crossbar.

In a tight game, James Talbot produced the first save of the evening just past the half hour, parrying away a stinging drive from St Pat’s defender Sam Bone who had nicked the ball off a sluggish Ross Tierney in midfield.

The frame of their goal rescued the hosts for a second time on 69 minutes; Tyreke Wilson curling his free-kick up and over the wall only to see it cannon back off the crossbar.

A minute later Georgie Kelly might have done better than direct his free header straight at Jaros from Wilson’s cross.

The course of the game looked to have changed on 74 minutes as St Pat’s stole the lead against the run of play.

Bone won a defensive header to find substitute Benson just inside the visitors’ half.

A perfectly weighted pass put Smith in down the inside right channel and the striker drilled his low shot beyond Talbot and into the far corner.

But a second controversial penalty decision right on 90 minutes looked to have provided Bohemians with a deserved draw, John Mountney pulling down Burt, if the foul looked outside the area.

Devoy confidently sent Jaros the wrong way from the spot as St Pat’s head coach Stephen O’Donnell was sent to the stand for dissent.

The drama wasn't over, though, as two minutes into added time Bohemians’ defender Ciaran Kelly barged Benson to the ground inside the area at the other end.

Benson drove his penalty straight down the middle to get St Pat’s back on track and end Bohemians' recent revival.

ST PATRICK'S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Mountney, Bone, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Lewis; King (Barrett, 84), Forrester (Benson, 55), Smith; Coughlan (McCormack, 74).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall (Lyons, 90+1), C. Kelly, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Mahon, 86), Tierney, Burt; G. Kelly (Omochere, 86).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare).

More in this section

Marc Bircham dejected after the game 21/5/2021 Marc Bircham’s Waterford reign starts with defeat to Derry
Sunderland v Doncaster Rovers - Sky Bet League One - Stadium of Light Aiden McGeady set to start for Sunderland in League One play-off after contract issue resolved
Nuno Espirito Santo File Photo Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to leave club - 'We can share one last special moment together, as one pack'
#league of ireland
Jordan Gibson celebrates scoring a goal with Garry Buckley 7/5/2021

Walter Figueira and Jordan Gibson on target as Sligo rise to second

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up