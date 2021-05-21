Harry Kane not interested in going abroad as he hints at Manchester City move

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City and confirmed he is not currently interested in going abroad.

Kane’s future is the subject of intense speculation after reportedly telling Spurs he wanted to leave the club this summer.

And he hinted at making a move to the current champions after naming City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne as one player he would most like to play with.

City are reported to be interested in signing the 27-year-old, but Spurs will not let their star man go without a fight, especially as he is under contract for the next three years.

Kane is determined to stay in the Premier League and when asked which player would help him score more goals he said: “De Bruyne for sure.

“When I watch De Bruyne play he’s a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream if I’m honest.

“He’s outstanding, you’ve seen him out, he’s an outstanding player with the ball, off the ball, pressing, but his delivery is as good as I’ve ever seen to be honest.”

Harry Kane appreciates Kevin De Bruyne’s talents (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane has scored 165 Premier League goals, 90 behind all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, and he wants to stay in the Premier League to try and topple the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker.

Asked by Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast what could stop him beating the record, he added: “I guess injuries would be the biggest thing. Obviously I’ve had injuries, ankle injuries, and I haven’t had anything that’s kept me out for months and months touch wood.

“I guess for me I think injuries would be the biggest thing. Of course there’s always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don’t think that really interests me in the near future.

“I feel like I’ve got a good seven or eight years at the top when you look kind of the Messis, Ronaldos … your Ibrahimovics all kind of getting better as reach their early thirties.”

Kane could already have had a hatful of medals with Spurs as during his time in the first team they have been in two Premier League title races, lost two Carabao Cup finals, two FA Cup semi-finals and also fell short in the 2019 Champions League final as Mauricio Pochettino had them dining at the top table of English football.

But Spurs did not make any additions to their squad for 18 months and they have fallen away and are in danger of missing out on European football all together next season.

Kane admits that his club missed an opportunity under Pochettino but challenged chairman Daniel Levy to deliver quality additions to Spurs to help them rebuild.

“I feel like it was a big opportunity for us,” he said. “We had a title race for Leicester obviously, we didn’t quite get there the season after with the title race with Chelsea.

“Season after that we get to that Champions League final so we were in a real good place. Of course we didn’t win anything and we couldn’t quite get over the line but I feel like we were in a real good place with the team.

“For one reason or another we didn’t quite do what we needed to do and kind of where we’re at now I feel like we’re kind of at a rebuild stage again if I’m honest.

“It’s disappointing, I feel like the opportunity was definitely there.

“I’m not going to say it’s not there anymore of course, one or two good players can take the team over the line with Liverpool and City and teams like that.

“But for sure I feel like it was an opportunity missed for the club to do something special.”