Graham Cummins: Of course John Caulfield should celebrate a Turner's Cross victory

It's not often a First Division fixture takes centre stage over the Premier Division but Cork City versus Galway United is the standout game in the League of Ireland this weekend.

It sees the return of John Caulfield to Turner’s Cross to take on his former employees. Roy Keane is described as ‘box office’ when it comes to punditry and the same must be said about Caulfield as a manager. There aren’t many characters in the League, but Caulfield is certainly one.

He is a passionate man and kicks every ball during a match. I don’t think I have ever seen Caulfield sit down during a game. My mother-in-law used joke to me that she was more entertained by Caulfield’s actions during a match than the game itself.

He enjoyed success as both a player and a manager for City, and recently admitted that he enquired about purchasing the club. As a player, he won the Premier Division, the FAI Cup, and scored over 100 goals for the club. As a manager, he won the FAI Cup twice and led City to their first Premier Division title in 12 years. However, despite all his success, he was dismissed by the club in 2019 and will be desperate to get a victory.

Victory for Galway on Friday isn’t going to change the past. It’s not going to make the City board say they got it wrong by sacking their former manager, but I can guarantee it will make Caulfield feel a whole lot better.

Whenever a player returns to his former club, there is always the question of ‘will he celebrate if he scores?’. That same type of question is never asked about a manager. Should Caulfield celebrate on the pitch with his players after the game if they win? I don’t know if he will, but even though he still has a lot of affection for City, he would have every right to.

I’ve never understood when a player doesn’t celebrate against his former club if he has more or less been forced out the door. Of course, there’s no need to replicate Emmanuel Adebayor running the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of his former fans, as he did when he scored for Manchester City against Arsenal in 2009.

It’s different when a player has left of his own accord, his choice — then I think you should be respectful and try and mute your celebration as much as possible.

Cork City have always been my club. I grew up supporting them and enjoyed my most successful times as a player with the club.

But when I was on loan at Shamrock Rovers and returned to the Cross to face City, I was planning on celebrating if I scored. Not because of the abuse I was getting from some supporters during the game but because of the way I felt I was forced out of the club. I had no intention of leaving City that season, but it was made clear I had no future there. I wanted to prove those who doubted me wrong. As it turned out, they were right because I was awful that day.

Caulfield’s loyalty now lies with Galway. It was a bit of surprise when he took over a struggling side in the First Division last year. But the 56-year-old saw potential in the Tribesmen.

It’s been well documented that Galway have one of the deepest budgets in the division but that doesn’t always necessarily bring success. It still takes a lot of hard work to assemble a squad that will buy into everything the manager says and gel as a team.

Galway lie fifth in the table and I’d have expected a better start. Results in the First Division have been unpredictable and there are no easy games, but Galway still should be doing better.

But I do expect them to improve. Importantly, I don’t think Caulfield has figured out his best 11 yet. No team is going to be successful if there are constant changes to the starting team.

The season will be a third of the way through after Friday's fixtures. Galway are already six points adrift of leaders Shelbourne. Caulfield needs to figure out his best side soon or that gap will be too big to claw back. Anything other than promotion this year for Galway will be a failure.

For City, this will be another test to show how well they are progressing. After a poor start, Colin Healy’s side have kept three successive clean sheets and come into the game off the back of a creditable draw away to UCD.

Healy admitted on several occasions that his team were conceding too many soft goals and he has managed to address the problem. But teaching players to defend properly is the easier part of the equation, to progress, he must make City more of a threat more offensively.