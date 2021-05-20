Ryan Johansson: It was a no brainer to choose to play for Ireland

Johansson was born in Luxembourg but qualifies for Sweden through his father and Ireland through his mother.
RELIEVED: Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will have the services of Ryan Johansson who has declared for Ireland. Picture: PA Wire

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 17:37

Ryan Johansson has said that he "feels amazing" to finally be able to declare his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

Johansson, who is currently with Sevilla Atletico, the B team of La Liga side Sevilla, was born in Luxembourg but qualifies for Sweden through his father and Ireland through his mother.

He has played for the country of his birth as well as Ireland and Sweden at underage level but had been previously denied the chance to switch his future eligibility to Ireland in 2019.

However, a change in FIFA rulings last year paved the way for the 20-year-old midfielder to appeal that decision and last week FIFA confirmed to the Football Association of Ireland that Ryan is now eligible to commit his international future to Ireland.

“It feels amazing. It was quite the long wait but definitely worth it," Johansson told FAITV.

"I honestly don’t think it has sunk in yet.

"I think playing with the team and putting the shirt on will definitely be nerve-wracking but exciting. Now I’m concentrating on the next time I can play with the team.” Johansson said that although he has a love for all three countries he could potentially represent, Ireland is very much his first choice.

“Once it came down to it and once my parents asked me the questions, ‘who do you really want to play for?’ and ‘what is your final decision?’, it was a no brainer in a sense of choosing Ireland.

“That’s where my heart wanted to go,” he added.

