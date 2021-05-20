Jim McGuinness had talks about vacant manager's role at Dundalk

Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton has admitted having a conversation with former All-Ireland winning Donegal boss Jim McGuinness about the vacant managerial role at Oriel Park.

However, despite some reports claiming that the 48-year-old is in line to become the new Lilywhites boss, it is understood that the Glenties man is not a serious contender to replace Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli, who walked away from the Co Louth club just over a month ago.

2012 All-Ireland SFC winner McGuinness, who is in the process of completing his UEFA Pro Licence, had a brief spell in charge of American USL side Charlotte Independence but left after just 14 games at the helm in June 2019. Prior to that, he also held positions at both Celtic and Beijing Guoan.

Asked had the Glenties man been selected as the next manager of Dundalk, Magilton said: "He's definitely not selected."

When asked was he in the running, Magilton responded: "He could be."

Asked was he definitely in the running for the role, the current interim boss replied: "No you said that."

When pressed further on whether he wasn't ruling out McGuinness for the vacant managerial post at Oriel, Magilton said: "I haven't ruled anyone out."

Asked about McGuinness, Magilton admitted to being a "huge fan" of the former Donegal boss.

"I’ve always loved GAA and I liked his approach to Donegal. A winning brand.

"Jim has been a successful manager, albeit in a different sport. I believe there are crossovers, no question about that. Conversations with these guys are very important. You get different perspectives on all aspects.

"Anything that helps, helps. It’s just conversations. I’ve spoken to other people who’ve given me another perspective on elite level sport."

The former Northern Irish international said he would remain in temporary charge of the Co Louth side until the mid-season break on Friday week at least but admitted some progress had been made in the club's managerial search.

"I've had really good conversations this week believe it or not and I've enjoyed them," he said.