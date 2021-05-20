Jim McGuinness had talks about vacant manager's role at Dundalk

However, despite some reports claiming that the 48-year-old is in line to become the new Lilywhites boss, it is understood that the Glenties man is not a serious contender to replace Shane Keegan
Jim McGuinness had talks about vacant manager's role at Dundalk

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. Picture: Barry Cregg 

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 18:00
James Rogers

Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton has admitted having a conversation with former All-Ireland winning Donegal boss Jim McGuinness about the vacant managerial role at Oriel Park.

However, despite some reports claiming that the 48-year-old is in line to become the new Lilywhites boss, it is understood that the Glenties man is not a serious contender to replace Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli, who walked away from the Co Louth club just over a month ago.

2012 All-Ireland SFC winner McGuinness, who is in the process of completing his UEFA Pro Licence, had a brief spell in charge of American USL side Charlotte Independence but left after just 14 games at the helm in June 2019. Prior to that, he also held positions at both Celtic and Beijing Guoan.

Asked had the Glenties man been selected as the next manager of Dundalk, Magilton said: "He's definitely not selected."

When asked was he in the running, Magilton responded: "He could be."

Asked was he definitely in the running for the role, the current interim boss replied: "No you said that."

When pressed further on whether he wasn't ruling out McGuinness for the vacant managerial post at Oriel, Magilton said: "I haven't ruled anyone out."

Asked about McGuinness, Magilton admitted to being a "huge fan" of the former Donegal boss.

"I’ve always loved GAA and I liked his approach to Donegal. A winning brand.

"Jim has been a successful manager, albeit in a different sport. I believe there are crossovers, no question about that. Conversations with these guys are very important. You get different perspectives on all aspects.

"Anything that helps, helps. It’s just conversations. I’ve spoken to other people who’ve given me another perspective on elite level sport."

The former Northern Irish international said he would remain in temporary charge of the Co Louth side until the mid-season break on Friday week at least but admitted some progress had been made in the club's managerial search.

"I've had really good conversations this week believe it or not and I've enjoyed them," he said.

More in this section

Packie Bonner set for return to FAI - 11 years after leaving governing body Packie Bonner set for return to FAI - 11 years after leaving governing body
Premier League’s fight for Europe: Who needs what to qualify this weekend? Premier League’s fight for Europe: Who needs what to qualify this weekend?
The Football Writers Association Handout Photo Manchester City defender Ruben Dias named FWA Footballer of the Year
#league of ireland
Qatar v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly - Nagyerdei Stadion

Ryan Johansson: It was a no brainer to choose to play for Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up