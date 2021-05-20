Packie Bonner set for return to FAI - 11 years after leaving governing body

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 16:20
John Fallon

Packie Bonner is set to make a sensational return to the FAI as an independent director.

The former Ireland goalkeeper – who won 80 caps and played at three major tournaments – will be designated to oversee the high-performance function in the association.

Bonner was a victim of the FAI’s botched financing of the Lansdowne Road rebuild, losing his job as technical director as part of a wave of redundancies in 2010.

The Donegal native has been touted for a potential comeback following the demise of chief executive John Delaney, as his stellar reputation would help the FAI seeks to repair trust with government, sponsors and supporters.

Bonner, who has since worked with UEFA in a part-time coaching capacity, admitted last year he would welcome an offer of a discussion about returning to Irish football.

Odgers Berndtson, the global recruitment firm deployed by the English FA to source their leading executives, were also retained by the FAI for this selection process.

They were involved in filling the vacancy of Delaney’s permanent successor as chief executive, leading to the appointment of Jonathan Hill in November.

As part of the €35m government bailout deal conditions, the FAI must rebalance their 12-person board to have an equal split between independent directors and those elected through football channels.

Sunday’s virtual EGM is the last chapter of that transition, confirming the reduction of football directors from eight to six.

The FAI duly sought expressions of interest for the two additional independent directors – one under the heading of high-performance and the other for the commercial sphere.

Among the requirements for the high-performance role, when advertised last month, were experience in the governance of a high-performance programme in the sporting world, track record for developing a high-performance team and strong communication skills. Previous experience in an independent non-executive post was deemed desirable.

Current 12-person FAI board: Gerry McAnaney (President), Paul Cooke (Vice-President), Dave Moran and John Finnegan (Amateur section reps), Dick Shakespeare and Martin Heraghty (League of Ireland reps), Ursula Scully (Schoolboy/girls), Joe O’Brien (Minority groups), Roy Barrett (Independent Chairman), Liz Joyce, Catherine Guy and Robert Watt (Independents).

