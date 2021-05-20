Cobh Ramblers confirm partnership with Burnley

Premier League Burnley will hope to snap up the next Roy Keane after today signing a new partnership agreement with Cobh Ramblers which will also see the Clarets send players on loan to the League of Ireland side.

Just hours after defeat to Liverpool last night, Burnley has this morning revealed a tie-up with SSE Airtricity League First Division side Cobh which will see players moving in both directions in the coming years.

The agreement will give Burnley an opportunity to trial and ultimately sign emerging talent from Ramblers. But the deal will also see Ramblers get loan players in, as well as access to Burnley's expertise in coaching development and sport science programmes.

The partnership begins immediately and could see loan signings introduced to the Ramblers squad as early as July’s League of Ireland transfer window.

Cobh chairman Bill O'Leary, who approached Burnley initially, was at Turf Moor last night to sign off on the deal.

“We’re an ambitious progressive club, we’ve a new board in place and we’ve looked at many opportunities to do an affiliation with clubs across Europe.” said O’Leary.

“We looked at clubs in England and Burnley took our fancy for a number of reasons and we reached out to Burnley four or five weeks ago. This thing moved pretty fast and we’re delighted to be where we are today.”

The partnership covers player sharing, player movement, youth development, player pathways, player progression, and commercial opportunities, says O’Leary, while Burnley are expected to play a key role in Ramblers’ centenary celebrations next year, including sending a team over to St Colman’s Park.

Ramblers’ claret and blue strip was adapted in 1922 based on Burnley’s colours as they were the 1921 English league champions, while Ramblers manager Stuart Ashton is himself a former player.

“This agreement is multifaceted and we’re not just looking at the first team, we’re looking at all levels both on and off the pitch,” says O’Leary.

Roy Keane and Stephen Ireland are two of the most famous young players to come through at St Colman’s Park to the Premier League. Burnley will be keen to discover other gems in East Cork. In theory, the deal could earn a handsome windfall for Cobh if a player makes the breakthrough with Burnley, with transfers and sell-on clauses included in future deals.

“We would not be entering an agreement like this in principle without that proviso,” said O’Leary. “The principle of it is included with this agreement but we haven't got into great depth at this stage.”

Burnley were taken over by US investment firm ALK Capital in December in a deal believed to have been worth £170m, and which has led to some misgivings locally about the financing of the deal loading debt onto the Premier League club.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace is keen to expand the club’s global reach, with the club recently introducing a scouting app for virtual trials of players.

Ramblers are one of four clubs to enter a partnership with Burnley today, joining Northern Ireland’s Portadown, Scotland’s Ayr United, and Wales’ Llandudno.

Burnley’s first-team coach Tony Loughlan is a close friend and former assistant to Roy Keane and Burnley’s chief operating officer Matt Williams revealed yesterday that the Keane link was a positive factor in the deal, while Burnley have been previous visitors to the Fota Island Resort.

“We have fond memories of going to Fota on pre-season. I think we've been there twice in six or seven years. So we're aware of the club.

“It helps that Roy Keane is good friends with one of our first-team coaching staff. So he gives a positive comment about the club.”

Brexit has made it more difficult for British clubs to sign players from the Republic of Ireland, with underage players effectively no longer available to sign on until they are aged 18. Ramblers chairman O’Leary says the Cork club will help give Burnley access to young Irish players.

“In terms of free movement of players, we will help Burnley with that. That makes this relationship attractive to Burnley and we’re certainly open to helping with that.”

Burnley’s current Irish contingent includes internationals Robbie Brady and Kevin Long, and U21 international Jimmy Dunne. Burnley COO Williams added: "The Republic is a country that Burnley have historically done well from in terms of some of the players that have come over the water and done fantastically well.

“You know we've a Cork boy in the squad, Kevin Long, who has been here 10 years now. And he's been fantastic for us.”

And Williams says the club’s recruitment in Ireland might not stop at Ramblers, using the link to spot other talents in the League of Ireland.

“We might not have an active presence on the ground. But you know, with video and our video recruitment, I can tell you all about some of the Shamrock Rovers boys who have got a standard of the Championship at least. So I think if we can sort of look at that and unearth and pick brains of people over there and speak to either Cobh, who might know someone at Shamrock Rovers or might know someone in Cork or might know somebody from Dundalk who comes available. It’s often who you know not what you know in football."