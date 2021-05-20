Stephen Kenny faces fresh injury crisis as key players ruled out of friendlies 

Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens, and Ciaran Clark are among the senior players who may miss the Republic of Ireland’s training camp and a pair of friendlies against Andorra and Hungary next month.
Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne are also doubts for the post-season get-together are, while Callum O’Dowda and Kevin Long have already been crossed off the list of possible call-ups ahead of the squad announcement next Monday.
Stephen Kenny is no stranger to player withdrawals since taking on the senior role, but the loss of too many bodies would dilute the worth of a window seen as crucial to preparations for the next batch of World Cup qualifiers in September.
Brady has not played since being withdrawn with an achilles issue after 21 minutes of Ireland’s 1-1 draw against Qatar in Hungary in late March. Confirmation is still required as to the availability or otherwise of Stevens, Clark, Hendrick, and Brown, all of whom have injuries that require some sort of procedure, having had virtually no off-season last year due to Covid.
O’Dowda’s season has been destroyed by injury. He has not played since late March, three games into a comeback after almost as many months out, while Long’s last game of football was back in mid-February.
James McClean is expected to make the summer meeting. The Stoke City player has not featured for his club since April 5, but came through an U23s game against Sunderland on Monday.