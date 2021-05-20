Stephen Kenny faces fresh injury crisis as key players ruled out of friendlies 

Robbie Brady, Enda Stevens, and Ciaran Clark are among the senior players who may miss the Republic of Ireland’s training camp and a pair of friendlies against Andorra and Hungary next month.

Jeff Hendrick and Alan Browne are also doubts for the post-season get-together are, while Callum O’Dowda and Kevin Long have already been crossed off the list of possible call-ups ahead of the squad announcement next Monday.