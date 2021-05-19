Portugal confirm Estádio Algarve for Ireland's next World Cup qualifier

The sunny Algarve should prove an attraction for fans to watch a Republic of Ireland side for the first time under Stephen Kenny in the World Cup qualifier against Portugal on September 1.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic, coupled with the Aviva Stadium being closed to fans, have meant supporters were unable to see any of Kenny’s first 11 matches.

His ascension from the U21 post to senior role was fast-tracked in April 2020, owing to the postponement of Ireland’s Euro play-off in Slovakia.

Having lost their opening World Cup qualifiers to Serbia and Luxembourg in March, next up for Ireland are Portugal on September 1.

The European champions usually stage their matches in the capital of Lisbon but, in a bid to assist the holiday destination hit particularly hard economically by the pandemic, they are moving three games south to the venue located between Faro and Loule.

The 30,305-seater Estádio Algarve, built for Portugal’s hosting of Euro 2004, will stage three matches – the visit of Ireland, followed by the double-header against Qatar and Luxembourg in October.

As a popular resort for the Irish holidaymakers, demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Portugal and Serbia are level at the top of Group A. They both accumulated seven points from their opening three qualifiers, creating a major gap for Ireland to overcome if their qualification ambitions are to be salvaged.

Only the group winner is guaranteed a direct route to the next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Second place will earn a play-off shot at reaching the showpiece. Ireland’s last World Cup appearance came in 2002.

The Szusza Ferenc Stadion. Picture: INPHO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Meanwhile, Ireland's upcoming friendlies against Andorra and Hungary will take place in Barcelona and Budapest respectively.

Stephen Kenny's side will have an opportunity to secure a morale-boosting first win in over 18 months when they face Andorra in a fortnight's time at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

The game had originally been fixed for the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella but will now be played at the venue for the Champions League-winning Barça Women and Barça B games.

Kick-off is at 5pm (Irish time) on Thursday, June 3, with Ireland warming up for the games at a camp in nearby Girona from Friday, May 28.

The location for the Hungary fixture has now been confirmed for Budapest, with the 15,000-capacity Szusza Ferenc Stadion the host venue.

The game on Tuesday, June 8, will kick-off at 7pm (Irish time).

Ireland have beaten Andorra, ranked 158th in the world, in all four meetings, most recently a 2-0 away win in 2011, notable for Ireland securing a national record eighth consecutive clean sheet.

Ireland's last meeting with world no. 37 Hungary was a 0-0 Euro 2012 warm-up draw.

Both sides will face Portugal after the game which serves as Hungary's final preparation for their Euro 2020 opener against the reigning European champions a week later.