Jon West: Normality restored at Stamford Bridge as old order hits back

They say revenge is a dish best served cold and few in football possess icier veins than the Russian oligarch who owns Chelsea.

Leicester’s FA Cup final victory at his side’s expense last weekend had been an unexpectedly intense experience for the neutral on so many levels, not least because of the emotions stirred by the sight of Foxes owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha celebrating on the pitch with his players.

But this rematch was nothing but a return to the norm; the club that had received a Super League invite putting the one that hadn’t firmly in its place.

Trophies with big ears are all very well but to Roman Abramovich it is top four finishes that count, and the opportunities to lift the Champions League that come with them. Chelsea are now all but assured of another place at the top-table regardless what happens in the match no longer at Istanbul. Leicester, for a second successive season, are in danger of being squeezed out. The appointment of Thomas Tuchel in January had been another cold-blooded move by Abramovich as Frank Lampard became the latest manager to have his reputation chewed up and spat out by the Russian’s utter lack of sympathy towards underachievers.

Tuchel, so far, appears to be the ideal Abramovich ice man, although his cup final claim that the stats proved his side should have won will always seem lame to English ears.

As if to prove a point, Chelsea unleashed 11 shots to Leicester’s just the one in the first 45 minutes of this game, but when you have Timo Werner leading your line the phrase “expected goals” takes on a different meaning.

Tuchel’s fellow countryman slotted home just after the half-hour mark before VAR confirmed, with not a hint of controversy, that he was offside, for the 41st time this season.

Then the striker actually put the ball in the net, from almost from under the goalposts, only for the remote control officials, inevitably, to notice the inexplicable use of arm rather than head.

Expected goals? Well yes, from that range we rather did, Timo.

Chelsea fans chanted their disapproval of the video assistant system that had robbed them off a late equaliser at Wembley, and there was actually one moment where they had a point.

Inevitably it was misfortune magnet Werner who was at the centre of it. Youri Tielemans, purveyor of one of the most sublime kicks in FA Cup final history on Saturday, connected with the German rather than the ball while trying to clear from his own box. Mike Dean bizarrely punished Werner however.

The first half was also more fuel to the argument that Leicester, for all their attributes, aren’t actually all that good at playing football.

Their inability to keep the ball, and a tendency to play long in search of Jamie Vardy, was something Brendan Rodgers inherited but his lack of urgency to change this picture is probably why no big team has sought to hire him despite ‘Liverpool’ and a Premier League title near miss on his CV.

The flat-footed Foxes were quickly undone from a set-piece in the second half and could hardly complain.

Astonishingly, Werner’s luck finally turned; Wesley Fofana’s challenge was clumsy and VAR’s role was merely to confirm a penalty that Jorginho converted. VAR couldn’t resist a peek at Leicester’s goal, the result of the hosts getting caught in possession at the back. Tuchel just shook his head at that.

Ricardo’s felling off ex-Fox Ben Chilwell, which sparked a double bench-emptying reaction, added late spice to the contest but it affected the result not a bit. An ice-cool penalty, more in keeping with the theme, had already settled it.