Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua included in Ireland’s U19 training camp

Stephen Ireland’s son Joshua is among a group of 35 players involved in Ireland’s Under-19 training camp this week.

He is joined at Loughborough University by one of coaches from Stoke City, Jon Walters, who had been drafted onto the staff by manager Tom Mohan for the three-day gathering.

Midfielder Ireland has already been part of the England underage set-up but may switch to his Dad’s country when the competitive U19 series kicks off in the Autumn.

Uefa cancelled this year’s European Championship campaign due to the pandemic, leaving Ireland without a game at U19 level since November 2019.

Mohan had led Ireland to the semi-finals of the last Euro finals played back in July 2019.

Ireland’s Cork-born Dad Stephen won all of his six caps for the Boys in Green between 2006 and 2007, not returning to the fold following the infamous ‘Granny-gate’ incident.

Then manager Steve Staunton allowed the player leave camp in Slovakia on compassionate grounds but it transpired his grandmother hadn’t passed away and instead it was his girlfriend’s miscarriage which prompted his departure.

Stephen, who played for Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Stoke City, is now 34 and working as a football agent.

Middlesbrough striker Callum Kavanagh, son of former Ireland midfielder Graham, is part of the camp, as is Jay McGrath, son of Limerick native John, who played for Aston Villa.

As part of the get-together, a selection of Ireland’s underage goalkeepers met up for specialised training.

Ireland U21 Goalkeeping Coach Rene Gilmartin is overseeing that group.

IRELAND U19 squad: Aaron O'Reilly (Aston Villa), Connor Barratt (Birmingham City), Will Blease (Blackburn Rovers), Zak Gilsenan (Blackburn Rovers), Rio McEvoy (Bolton Wanderers), Ruairi Behan (Burnley), Ciaran Gilligan (Burton Albion), Jay McGrath (Coventry City), Fionn O'Brien (Coventry City), Noah Watson (Crystal Palace), Ola Ibrahim (Derby County), Cian Kelly Caprani (Derby County), Cian Coleman (Leeds United), Ben Andreucci (Leeds United), Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Billy Brooks (Lincoln City), Matthew Boylan (Lincoln City), Ed McJannett (Luton Town), Owen Mason (Mansfield Town), Callum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Sam Blair (Norwich City), Osakpolor Solomon (Nottingham Forest), Josh Seary (Preston North End), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), Jacob Slater (Preston North End), Sinclair Armstrong (QPR), Harvey Cullinan (Sheffield United), Leo Gaxha (Sheffield United), Luke Pearce (Southampton), Noah Jauny (Stade Brestois), David Okagbue (Stoke City), Joshua Ireland (Stoke City), Sam Knowles (Stoke City), Caden Kelly (Sunderland), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Bosun Lawall (Watford), Joe O'Shaugnessy (Wolves).