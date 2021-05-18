Ryan Mason: Harry Kane has not told me he wants to leave Tottenham

The Spurs striker has reportedly asked to be sold this summer after becoming unhappy with the lack of progress at the club
Harry Kane and Ryan Mason (Andrew Couldridge/Adrian Dennis/PA)

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 13:37
Jonathan Veal

Interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason says he does not know whether Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave.

The Spurs striker has reportedly asked to be sold this summer after becoming unhappy with the lack of progress in north London.

Mason, who is in charge until the end of the season, was asked directly whether Kane has asked to leave and he said: “No, not that I’m aware of.

“All of my conversations with Harry have been about the game. All these conversations, I am not so sure. I don’t know.

“I speak to Harry pretty much every day. He’s excited along with me about (Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa). Our only discussions have been about the game tomorrow. We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Mason confirmed that Kane, who is gunning for a third Premier League Golden Boot, will start against Villa on Wednesday in front of 10,000 home fans.

“He starts tomorrow because he is our best striker and he is one of the best strikers in the world,” Mason said.

“I have been consistent, I am here for the next two games and that is my main focus in preparing a football team and winning a game of football. Hopefully we can do that and Harry can get on the scoresheet.

“They’ll love seeing him play. He loves the club, he’s been here from a very young age, come through the system. I’m sure the fans are excited to see Harry play.”

