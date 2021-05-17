Danger Here: ‘I reckon they’ll throw the kitchen table at them’

DOMESTIC FORM

Klopp won’t be able to dine on Liverpool’s strong finish to the season, Carlton Cole reckons: “I reckon they’ll throw the kitchen table at them.”

MISSING A BEAT

Trevor Sinclair on Chelsea’s disastrous week: “They took their finger off the pulse a little bit.”

BLUES BOUNCEBACKABILITY

Still plenty of look forward to for Chelsea, as Ashley Cole goes full Jay-Z: “They’re going to have to dust their shoulders off and go again.”

ERROR PRONE

Jermaine Jenas remains unhappy with Stockley Park: “The people behind VAR are making all the wrong mistakes.”

HEAVEN SENT

Heard on BBC Radio 4’s FA Cup final build-up: “The Gods were shining on us...”

WOODWORK WONDERS

Logistical miracles with Derek Ferguson: “He blasted the penalty off the underside of the top of the bar.”

JOE SHOW

Katie McCabe sees no end to departing Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro’s managerial career: “Good luck for the rest of the future.”

PAINTING A SAD PICTURE

Bob Mills namechecks the Liverpool defender who will miss the Euros, probably with a severed ear: “Vincent Van Dijk.”

LATIN OF THE WEEK

David Connolly described Brighton’s style of play as Graham Potter’s ‘Operus Myundi’.

IN TWO MINDS

Andrew Cole on the Old Trafford demonstration: “I back protests. I protest against myself half the time.”

Jermaine Jenas on the owners: “Under the Glazerships reign…”

HEARING THINGS

Alan Shearer was certain Callum Robinson would be on song: “The high line is music to his ears.”

MIND THE GAP

The Premier League gulf is more of a crevice, reckons Scott Parker: “The gulf in class in this division is so so small...’

QUIZTIME

Mastermind, the Talksport way:

Brazil: “Gabby, the tallest mountain in Europe is in the French Alps. What is the mountain called?” Agbonlahor: “...Mount Everest?”

YERRA OF THE WEEK

Peter Keane on Kerry’s 22-point demolition of Galway: “That result could have gone the other way just as handily.”

METAPHOR STEW

Ray Hudson stirred his special sauce all over Levante’s 3-3 draw with Barcelona.

It looked like business as usual when Messi got the opener: “How do you nail Jello to the ceiling? All the gyroscopes in his incredible footballing brain adjusted and it’s cleaner than Neutrogena for the man from Argentina. The zenith angles measured down to the degrees and the minutes and the azimuth angles coordinated for Leo.”

But Morales hit back: “Game drawn level here now and Morales is the cat’s pyjamas with the finish. And the bee’s knees. It’s Messi who gives away; sloppy as a soup sandwich this time from Lionel.”

Dembélé had Barca back on track. “He is as cool as an Arctic blast down your shorts. It’s a diamond chandelier of a finish. The finish is, again, smooth as the back of a spoon.”

But León’s equaliser sunk Barca’s title hopes: “A gentler touch than Gandhi stroking a pussycat. The tombstone is laid, and it looks like Barcelona are going to need a miracle now to pull La Liga out of their hat.”

TWEET @dangerhere