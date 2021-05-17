Terrace Talk: Liverpool - That finish still hasn’t sunk in. It may not for a while

I’m done. Whatever happens now, I’m done.

Sat there thinking; “beat United, draw at Albion, you’re doing this on purpose now. Oh great, the goalie’s up for a corner, the mark of the truly desperate…”

I’m done.

I don’t know how this prank ends. I wish it would soon. All the other teams shedding points like fur, the golden ticket of a resounding win at Old Trafford. Still not falling for it.

Just give us the punchline. Last-day humiliation against Roy Hodgson? Chelsea coming fifth but winning the Champions League?

A points deduction or UEFA bans for ESL clubs? It’s something, isn’t it?

There was widespread snottiness about the teams United selected in midweek. True, you never see anyone with a late statistical chance of a title squander it so brazenly, but Solskjaer had 3 games in 5 days.

That was the real scandal, he knew they were losing one of them so chose Leicester. It backfired on him obviously, hilariously, but don’t claim we’d never stoop so low. I remember Gerrard’s pass to Drogba in 2010, even if everyone else pretends not to.

More protests failed to get the game stopped, peppered as they were with unemployment chants. In a protest about billionaires. They’re not the full shilling, are they?

The game started badly, with obligatory Alisson screw-up, but the equaliser somehow turned us into a completely different proposition. So, it’s been confidence all along?

We were trouncing them, and no-one was there to bear witness.

How typical of us. It could have been a major thrashing, but obviously they wriggled off the hook and we must be put through the ringer somehow. It’s the law.

We’ll take it just the same.

Mane’s strop at the end met with a fine adult response from Klopp, but I’m sure it wasn’t left there. It’s happened before, and the manager must be the final arbiter on such matters.

Results continue to go our way. It’s typically morbid to see that as a bad thing. I’ve been like this for 60 years, so get in line if you want to complain.

The trouble is with our shabby record against poor teams. The likes of United have a go, that’s how we caught them undermanned so often.

The weaker clubs decided long ago they weren’t sticking their chin out, while we strut around, all Joe Frazier, shouting “put up your dukes and fight, you cowards”.

You can’t blame anyone for sticking with a winning policy, and we were up against Allardyce, the Organisers’ Oracle.

This may be his last Fireman Sam appointment, since he’s basically torched Albion to the ground. Be glad to see the back of the old fossil, Anfield party-pooping and staggering delusions of grandeur and all.

The first draw with Albion began our torturous decline, lest we forget, with another looking like supplying some perfect, rage-inducing symmetry.

Jota was out, according to the reports “for the rest of the season”. That would be a week, then? There must, and shall be, melodrama… That gave Mane the chance, which he subsequently blew big time. There are times when I’d like to unleash a pack of wild dogs on these brats.

Salah to the rescue again, but a winner looking unlikelier the longer we played. He sent Shaqiri out there, from a bench so bereft of talent it made you weep. Maybe players who feel they never get a chance aren’t going to contribute much anyway?

He didn’t even consider Origi, what would be the point? Two years ago, he was the plan B of all time.

We’d gone from a Mancunian referee biased towards Manchester to a Merseyside referee desperate to avoid even a hint of impropriety.

That finish still hasn’t sunk in. It may not for a while. We must go through all this again on Wednesday. And Sunday. Marvellous…

Is cryogenic freezing still a thing?