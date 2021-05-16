Watch: Alisson proves Liverpool's unlikely hero with winning goal at West Brom 

West Brom 1 Liverpool 2

Goalkeeper Alisson was Liverpool's unlikely hero as he grabbed a last-minute winner after coming up for a corner.

Needing a victory to keep their Champions League qualification hopes in their own hands, Alisson marched up to glance in from six yards to seal a 2-1 victory.

Here it is... Alisson's remarkable header deep into injury-time that handed Liverpool an incredible 2-1 victory over West Brom! 🇧🇷 ⚽



West Brom took the lead after 15 minutes when Hal Robson-Kanu ran onto Matheus Pereira’s pass and found the bottom corner.

Mo Salah levelled after 32 minutes when Albion were caught dawdling on the edge of their own box and it stayed 1-1 at the break with Roberto Firmino squandering a fine chance for Liverpool to take the lead when he hit the post.