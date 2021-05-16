Watch: Alisson proves Liverpool's unlikely hero with winning goal at West Brom 

Needing a victory to keep their Champions League qualification hopes in their own hands, Alisson marched up to glance in from six yards to seal a 2-1 victory
Watch: Alisson proves Liverpool's unlikely hero with winning goal at West Brom 

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring the winner at The Hawthorns. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 18:30

West Brom 1 Liverpool 2

Goalkeeper Alisson was Liverpool's unlikely hero as he grabbed a last-minute winner after coming up for a corner.

Needing a victory to keep their Champions League qualification hopes in their own hands, Alisson marched up to glance in from six yards to seal a 2-1 victory.

West Brom took the lead after 15 minutes when Hal Robson-Kanu ran onto Matheus Pereira’s pass and found the bottom corner.

Mo Salah levelled after 32 minutes when Albion were caught dawdling on the edge of their own box and it stayed 1-1 at the break with Roberto Firmino squandering a fine chance for Liverpool to take the lead when he hit the post.

More in this section

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Premier League - Selhurst Park Tyrick Mitchell the unlikely hero as Crystal Palace grab comeback win against Aston Villa
Italy Soccer Serie A Juventus beat Inter Milan in five-goal thriller to boost Champions League hopes
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium West Ham rescue late draw at Brighton as Champions League hopes fade away
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham topple Wolves to boost Europa League qualification hopes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up