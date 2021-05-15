Shelbourne top First Division after tricky trip to Cobh

Shelbourne top First Division after tricky trip to Cobh

TURNING POINT: Shelbourne goalkeeper Brendan Clarke saves a penalty from Cobh Ramblers Charlie Lyons during the SSE Airtricity First Division game at St Colman's Park

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 21:49
John O'Shea, St Colman's Park

Airtricity First Division

Cobh Ramblers 1

Shelbourne 2 

Shelbourne moved to the top of the Airticity First Division after this come from behind win over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park. 

The Dubliners started brightly as Ally Gilchrist headed narrowly over from Kevin O’Connor's corner after 10 minutes.

But it was Ramblers who grabbed the opening goal after a quarter of an hour when Ian Turner set up Conor Drinan for a close-range finish. Cobh had a perfect opportunity to double their advantage with a 35th-minute penalty but Shelbourne keeper Brendan Clarke denied Charlie Lyons and then showed great reactions to save Turner's effort from the rebound.

But Shelbourne kept their cool and their composure and their efforts were rewarded when John Ross Wilson equalised early in the second half. Shels pressed for a winner with George Poynton coming close before Ryan Brennan headed home the decisive score 10 minutes from time.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Kavanagh, Lyons, Murphy, Coleman(Walsh, 58) : Devitt: O’Reilly, O’Leary (Murphy, 85) , Turner, Drinan (Williams, 85): Cooper.

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; Gilchrist, Byrne, Barker (Wilson, 55) , K O’Connor: Farrell, Brennan, JJ Lunney, McManus: Mahdy (Poynton, 55), McAuley (Rooney, 83).

Referee: John McLoughlin.

Sport
