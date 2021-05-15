Bohemians’ revival picks up pace at Bishopsgate 

Airtricity Premier Division

Longford Town 0

Bohemians 2

Goals from Scottish wingers Liam Burt and Ali Coote maintained Bohemians’ revival as they had too much for second-bottom Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

The visitors' dominance from the start finally brought them the lead on 30 minutes.

Tyreke Wilson worked a one-two with Ross Tierney from a throw to pick out Burt who rifled a terrific right-foot shot to the far corner of the net from 20 yards.

Tierney was then inches away from connecting with a sublime Dawson Devoy delivery from the left three minutes before the break as Bohemians came close to adding further substance to their dominance.

Though Longford had a little more about them from the resumption, pressure on their goal soon resumed, Georgie Kelly heading over from Burt’s 56th minute cross.

Minutes later, Coote shot narrowly wide after Longford laboured to clear a corner.

Goalkeeper Mick Kelly then came to the home side’s rescue with a sublime one-handed save after Kelly met Coote's free kick with a header.

Longford continued to work hard, almost snatching an unlikely equaliser on 72 minutes.

Dylan Grimes’ free kick came off the head of Bohemians’ defender James Finnerty but flashed outside the post.

Remaining very much the better side, though, Bohemians rubber-stamped their win on 74 minutes.

Skipper Keith Buckley and substitute Andy Lyons were initially involved before Tierney’s cross wasn’t cleared allowing Coote to drill his shot to the net from close range.

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers (Kirk, 66); Zambra (Verdon, 75); Grimes, Bolger (Robinson, 75), Dervin, Byrne (Dobbs, 58); R. Manley (Davis, 75).

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely (Lyons, h-t), Cornwall (C. Kelly, 82), Finnerty, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Coote (Breslin, 85), Tierney (Ward, 82), Burt; G. Kelly (Omochere, 82).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).