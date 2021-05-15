Conor Hourihane eyes another Championship play-off fairytale

Republic of Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane is a man who thrives under pressure which is why he will be a key figure for Swansea City in the heat of the Championship’s play-offs this week.

When the Republic’s dreams of reaching Euro 2020 came down to a penalty shootout with Slovakia last October, the men in green turned to Hourihane first to get them off to a good start.

The 30-year-old promptly dispatched his spot-kick although his team did go on to suffer a heartbreaking loss. Still, it is those tense situations that Hourihane loves.

In 2019, he also scored the first penalty in Aston Villa’s Championship play-off semi-final shootout victory over West Bromwich Albion which set up a Wembley final with Derby County.

Villa went on to reach the Premier League.

That game was not Hourihane’s first play-off final at the home of English football. In 2016, he captained Barnsley to promotion to the Championship following a 3-1 win over Millwall.

This week, Hourihane will return to the pressure cooker.

On loan at Swansea from Villa since January, the midfielder will be a key man for Steve Cooper’s side against his old team Barnsley over two legs. A place at Wembley is again at stake.

“I’ve always been someone who wants to stand up and be counted,” said Hourihane. “It’s something I like to do – to back myself and get the team off to a good start.

“That’s why I was happy to step up and take the first penalty in 2019. It was the same in the play-offs to reach the Euros with Ireland against Slovakia this season. I wanted to step up to take the first penalty and to score and I did that even though we ended up losing that night.

“If it goes to penalties this time then I’ll definitely be standing up to take one.

“The one valuable thing I can pass on is the need for calm. You have to stay calm. Everyone builds up the play-offs – and yes, they’re big occasions – but it’s about playing smart.

“The team who stays organised is normally the one who comes out on top. Whether you score first or concede first, there is always a long way to go and you need to stay in control of your emotions.

“This Swansea team reacts well under pressure. We were top of the league at keeping clean sheets over the course of the year so that shows an ability to stay calm and composed.

“We’ll go into this ready to back ourselves. We’re looking forward to it.”

Cooper’s men travel to Oakwell on Monday for their play-off semi-final first leg to meet a Barnsley side no-one could have seen as top-six contenders at the start of the season.

“I loved it at Barnsley and had a lot of success. It’s a club very close to my heart,” said Hourihane.

“We were a good attacking team with some very good young players in that side – Ivan Toney, Josh Brownhill, Alfie Mawson, Lloyd Isgrove and Adam Davies.

“Barnsley have done fantastically well. Not many people would have backed them to make the play-offs at the start of the season, but they have just gone from strength to strength.

“They’ve carried momentum with them and never looked back. I’m delighted for them because they are a club I’ve always looked out for, but now my priority is Swansea and I want us to be successful.”

Hourihane swapped Barnsley for Villa in 2017, but he has never really scratched the Premier League itch and struggled for game time in the top-flight at Villa Park.

The Irishman’s experience, creative nous, and eye for goal have been key for Swansea who will be narrow favourites against Barnsley. Swansea were beaten by Brentford in last season’s play-offs. Both teams will have home supporters cheering them on in each leg as Covid-19 rules are relaxed, but the presence of players like Hourihane and Andre Ayew in the Swansea side could be vital. Hourihane admits he’s unsure if he will return to Villa Park when his loan ends this summer.

“I’m fully focused on the play-offs and not thinking about my own future. We’ll take care of this first and then think about things afterward,” he said.

“I’d love to play in the Premier League again. It’s something I’m keen to do. If I can get promoted here then hopefully that may be the case.”

Swansea have spent almost all season in the Championship’s top six and head coach Cooper has done a remarkable job for the last two seasons operating on a shoestring budget.

At the start of this campaign he was forced to sell Wales defender Joe Rodon to Tottenham Hotspur to improve the club’s perilous financial position. Swansea were last in the Premier League in 2018 so the parachute payments they have received since relegation will end this summer.

It means it really is a case of now or never for Swansea. Promotion would be a remarkable achievement. Barnsley stand in their way of a Wembley final against Brentford or Bournemouth.

Hourihane added: “Swansea is a good club with good people and it’s a lovely place to live.

“We have worked hard over the last few weeks and we got things back on track at Reading and then with the win over Derby. We’re looking forward to the play-offs.

“Steve has been fantastic. He’s a good guy and a very good coach who goes into a lot of detail. He leaves no stone unturned and he’s certainly got a big future in the game.”