Impressive Drogheda United climb to fourth as St Pat's stumble again

Drogheda United 3 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

St Patrick's Athletic slipped further off the title pace after Drogheda United inflicted a second straight defeat to move up to fourth.

Dane Massey’s delightful free-kick and Mark Doyle’s fifth of the season put Tim Clancy’s side in control at the break and although substitute Nahum Melvin-Lambert pulled one back eight minutes from full-time, Jordan Adeyemo killed the game off with a third for Drogs.

Massey got off the mark for Drogs in last week's 7-0 rout over Waterford's Under-19s and the defender continued his streak by smashing home the opener on 22 minutes.

Jamie Lennon was booked for hauling down Chris Lyons, allowing Massey to step up and curl the resultant free-kick from 25 yards over the wall and beyond Vitezslav Jaros into the top corner.

Jake Hyland, who scored the last time Drogheda beat St Pat’s four years ago, succeeded in thwarting the impact of Player of the Month Chris Forrester as the Saints struggled for fluency.

Instead of St Pat’s pressing to regain their title challenge, it was newly-promoted Drogs supplying the threat in the final third.

Their second, on the stroke of half-time, was another fine example of exquisite finishing. Gary Deegan was at his tenacious best in winning the ball back in midfield and he fed Doyle to embark on a surging run.

The striker got a bit of luck along the way by availing of John Mountney’s ricochet but there was nothing fortuitous about his pinpoint rising strike from just inside the box.

Having failed to test David Odumosu once in the first half, Pat's finally worked the keeper on the hour from a Billy King free-kick. However, it took Melvin-Lambert to sweep home from close-range to set up a grandstand finish which was soon quashed by fellow substitute Adeyemo pouncing after Lee Desmond’s tackle on James Brown rolled into his path.

DROGHEDA UTD: D Odumosu; J Brown, D O’Reilly, D Massey, C Kane; D Markey (J Adeyemo 75), L Heeney (J Clarke 71), G Deegan, J Hyland (R Murray 63), M Doyle; C Lyons.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: V Jaros; J Mountney, S Bone (B McCormack 70), L Desmond, I Bermingham; J Lennon (N Melvin-Lambert 77), C Forrester; M Smith, B King, A Lewis; R Coughlan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).