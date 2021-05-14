Inspired UCD keeper Carl Williams denies Cork City victory

It was a first League of Ireland start since May 2018 for Williams who produced a string of top-class saves against a dogged and effective City outfit
Cork City's Cian Murphy and Eoin Farrell of UCD battle for the ball at the UCD Bowl. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 21:49
Dave Donnelly

UCD 0-0 Cork City

An inspired Carl Williams denied Cork City a second win on the bounce as they were held to a scoreless draw away to UCD.

The Students moved clear at the top of the First Division, for 24 hours at least, but were grateful to their keeper for a string of top-class saves against a dogged and effective City outfit.

Signs that summer is almost upon us were evident in the heavily-sanded UCD Bowl surface, which should improve along with the weather but for now caused problems for both sides.

Copacabana beach it was not, despite the regular bursts of sand spraying from underfoot, and though UCD played most of the football, it was City who threatened goal most often early on.

Williams was preferred to Lorcan Healy in a first start since May 2018 for the keeper who rejoined in the off-season after spending a couple of years with College’s Leinster Senior League side.

City were unfortunate to find the keeper in inspired form and he pulled off spectacular saves to deny Jack Walsh and Cian Bargary, the first displaying lightning reflexes to palm away Walsh’s bullet header.

Darragh Crowley should have buried the rebound from point-blank range but defender Harvey O’Brien somehow got his body in the way to deflect the ball over.

UCD had the majority of the play but, for all their possession and intricate passing, they found a well-drilled City side difficult to break down.

Paul Doyle could only head wide when picked out at the back post, while Mark Dignam’s speculative effort had Mark McNulty troubled in the City goal.

The league’s top scorer Colm Whelan produced a moment of magic to weave free in the area but he dragged his shot wide from a tight angle as UCD started to motor.

The Waterford native went closer five minutes before half-time but this time his vicious curling effort cleared the top corner by an inch.

City were again denied on the stroke of half-time as Bargary danced inside and smashed his shot on goal but again Williams showed great reactions to tip over the bar.

The second half began with a flurry of chances as Whelan’s 25-yard effort was tipped over by McNulty, while Crowley and Evan Weir exchanged shots at either end.

The sense it was Williams’ night continued as he recovered from fumbling a corner to pull off another super save to stop Cian Murphy bundling home.

City’s set-piece ability continued to confound UCD and Williams saved low from Crowley’s back-post header as both sides had to settle for a point.

UCD: Williams; O’Brien, Todd, Weir; Eoin Farrell (Evan Farrell 80), Brennan, Keane, Dignam (Behan 87); Doyle (Higgins 87), Kinsella Bishop (Lennon 55), Whelan.

Cork City: McNulty; Walker, Coleman, Hakkinen, Hurley; Byrne (Morrissey 43), Crowley, Baxter, Bargary; Murphy (McGlade 76), Walsh (O’Brien Whitmarsh 59).

Referee: Oliver Moran.

Inspired UCD keeper Carl Williams denies Cork City victory

Jack Lynch leads Treaty United to another victory at Markets Field

