Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler taking over Liverpool's former training ground

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has announced that they are taking over the Reds' old training ground alongside former teammate Robbie Fowler.

The facility will be used for people who don't become professional footballers but who want to work in the industry, be it in sports science, physiotherapy or coaching, Carragher said.

Carragher and Fowler will also be offering the site as a hub for dementia research and support for members.

"Robbie and I have been in discussions for some time about forming a partnership, so when the Melwood site became available, the emotional connection was immediate and we realised it was the perfect venue," Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column[/ur].

"We’re thrilled the deal is being formally announced.

"We will be keeping most of the Melwood facilities we enjoyed during our playing careers, including the main building and a couple of the football pitches. As ex-Liverpool players, we will also be preserving the spirit of the old training ground, ensuring visitors are left in no doubt about the rich history of the venue.

"It makes me extremely proud to know that I can get back to driving through those famous gates again every day," Carragher added.

Regeneration group Torus say the pair will "take on operational responsibility" of the facility.

The group described the project as having "a legacy beyond football".

Liverpool officially moved to a brand-new facility and away from long-time training ground Melwood last November.