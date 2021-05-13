Liam Kearney: Building support structures for Cork City kids

One of Liam Kearney’s top priorities when he succeeded Colin Healy as Cork City’s head of academy in January was to ensure that the services of a psychologist for all youth players was retained.

It was an early test in his new role.

The first team had just suffered relegation from the Premier Division after finishing rock bottom in 2020.

It was an abridged 18-game campaign in which Covid-19 decimated the finances, and fortunes, of so many. City’s problems, and descent, had long begun.

While the supporters’ trust and operating group Foras voted in favour of a takeover by English businessman Trevor Hemmings last October, that deal eventually fell through just before Christmas. Money was tight and futures uncertain.

In the snakes and ladders history of Cork football, this was another low for a club that only four years ago won a League and FAI Cup double.

Kearney has been at the Turner’s Cross coalface long enough to know how to fight his corner.

A player during three different spells — winning the league in ’05 and cup in ’07 — he was part of John Caulfield’s coaching staff for that historic season in 2017. He also spent three years earning his stripes with the U17s, working under Healy who had been responsible for the implementation of the psychologist.

“It was going to come down to budgets, but the club knew they couldn’t overlook how important it is,” Kearney explains.

“They understood the value of having someone there for the players who was able to offer the kind of expertise and guidance that coaches aren’t.

“As a manager of a team you will always come across a player that comes to you with something and takes you back. How do you deal with it? You can always give them advice and listen to them, but when you are hearing something from kids that you know is something serious, as a club we need to have something in place to help.

“Now they all know that is the case. The parents can come to us if they feel their child would benefit and there is a support system in place for the player.

You have to be aware, a kid might come and say something to you that is happening in their life that they have not even said to anyone else.

“It’s not always a huge amount of players who will come, but it has been very beneficial for those who have. Dealing with their emotions, trying to understand their emotions. There will be kids who lose a game and think they’re a failure, so it’s about keeping up the message with them that whatever about the game, you still are who you are. It’s not a reflection on you as a person if you don’t play well.”

Kearney’s experience as a youth team player released by Nottingham Forest has helped shape his commitment to understanding youngsters’ vulnerabilities, and being prepared to help. Even when the financial constraints are challenging.

In line with the FAI’s Player Development Plan, it is now the responsibility of League of Ireland clubs to provide an elite pathway through the National Leagues at U13 (this year will be U14 due to Covid), 15, 17 and 19 level.

The cost of running an academy with four teams is understood to start at a modest €70,000 annually, with a more realistic figure to do things properly believed to be double that.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted earlier this month that government “can step up to the plate” with increased financial support to ensure these academies are properly resourced, a development which was music to Kearney’s ears.

“It was great to hear. We’re all doing our best, we all have ideas and plans, but the structure needs to be right. I’m not saying throw this money at it and then it’s left to clubs to go at it and use the money wherever. No, there needs to be a structure for us all. A clear vision and no waste. This is how we need to run things.

“Now that we have a huge responsibility to produce players for clubs and for Ireland, we have to make sure we give them the best chance.

We can do that by giving them the best supports so we don’t let them down.