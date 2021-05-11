Danny Ings makes his case for Euros call as Southampton see off Crystal Palace

Southampton 3 Crystal Palace 1

Danny Ings marked his return from injury to help Southampton to a much-needed win and remind Gareth Southgate of his availability for the Euros.

The Southampton-born striker scored once in each half following a spell out with a hamstring injury.

With both sides assured of their safety, a more entertaining encounter ensued at St Mary’s than might otherwise have been anticipated.

Palace led after just two minutes as Christian Benteke bustled his way past a handful of unconvincing Saints tackles to score from close range.

The home side deservedly leveled 17 minutes later when the fit-again Ings cleverly turned Scott Dan as he received Nathan Redmond’s pass before prodding into the corner.

Southampton were the better side for long spells and Redmond and Che Adams both forced Vincente Guaita into full-stretch saves as they looked to turn the screw.

But defensive frailties have been the undoing of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side all season and a reckless challenge from Redmond on Wilfried Zaha four minutes before half-time saw Andrew Madley point to the spot.

Luka Milivojevic took the penalty and Fraser Forster saved to his left before a VAR check confirmed that the Southampton keeper had not come off his line before the kick.

Seeking to make amends, Redmond saw his darting run cynically stopped by Jordan Ayew giving free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse a chance from 25 yards. He narrowly curled wide of the left post.

Just a few minutes into the second half, a Ward-Prowse set piece was the route to Southampton’s second. His heavily disguised corner was pulled back to Stuart Armstrong and his shot was turned in by Adams from an acute angle at the far post.

Palace sought an immediate response as Benteke headed Eberechi Eze’s corner at goal forcing Forster to punch the ball to safety.

But with spaces opening up, Ings pounced once more, perfectly timing his run to latch onto Adams’ pass and wrap up the points for Saints.

Southampton (4-2-2-2): Forster 8; Walker-Peters 7, Bednarek 5 (Salisu 45), Vestergaard 7, Stephens 7; Ward-Prowse 7, Armstrong 7; Minamino 6, Redmond 6; Adams 7, Ings 8 (Obafemi 76).

Subs: McCarthy, Djenepo, Salisu, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Guaita 7; Ward 7, Kouyate 6, Dann 5, Mitchell 7; Riedewald 6, Milivojevic 5 (Schlupp 65), Eze 7; Ayew 6 (Batshuayi 72), Benteke 7 (Mateta 78), Zaha 6.

Subs: Butland, van Aanholt, Townsend, McCarthy, Cahill, Kelly.

Referee: A Madley