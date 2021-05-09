Arsenal condemn West Brom and Sam Allardyce to relegation

Arsenal 3 West Brom 1

Sam Allardyce tried to get under Mikel Arteta's skin when he said Arsenal were one of the teams he considered in a relegation battle with his West Brom side back in January. Fast forward to tonight and Arsenal relegated Allardyce from the top flight for the time in over 500 games with eight different Premier League clubs.

Not that Arsenal have anything to celebrate about creeping up to ninth, way off the pace for European qualification just a few days after they crashed out of the Europa League!

Arsenal failed to land the one goal they needed to beat Villarreal and Arteta responded with a raft of changes. One was a defining decision to restore Bukayo Saka to a left-back/wing-back role and the young England man ran the show in place of Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal were not that good and nearly threw away a two goal lead through goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe, but sealed the deal and West Brom's fate when Willian finally scored his first Arsenal goal in the 90th minute after Mattheus Pereira's wonder west Brom effort had given them hope.

Allardyce said: “Words can't describe how relegation hurts. Arsenal showed quality that we couldn't and scored some brilliant goals, but we are bitterly disappointed to be out of the fight.

“We should have been closer to avoiding it but we could not take our chances against the teams around us.”

Allardyce, who joined on an 18 month contract last December has a break clause in his deal in the event of going down. He added: “It is too early to consider what I will do next and when time is right to talk about next season but tonight I want to give the lads a couple of days off and get ready for the next match. I am not prepared to answer what my commitment is straight after a match.”

Arteta was not that much happier as he faced questions about how Arsenal can be so inconsistent and his selections.

“We are still miles from where I want us to be. That will be winning the Premier League and challenging to win in Europe and the FA Cup.

“I do not regret not playing Saka at left back on Thursday. I regret that Granit Xhaka was injured. It was different circumstances. The schedule is been crazy and that's why we have to rotate players.” Arsenal, even with their fringe players handed a chance to prove themselves, played with even less than their usual low level of intensity.

That changed when Saka, the teenage England international, linked up with Smith Rowe, his fellow graduate from the Arsenal youth system, to give Arsenal a much-needed 29th-minute lead. The cross was perfect and the flying left foot volley so sweet.

Now Arsenal were playing a bit, with Calum Chambers aping Saka's runs forward. One such foray ended in a pass to Pepe and the Ivorian cut inside to curl an unstoppable shot high into the to left hand corner of Sam Johnstone's goal.

Game over? It should have been but Arsenal allowed West Brom to break from a 67th minute corner and Pereira to run unchallenged form inside his own half before scoring.

A surprise ending featured much-maligned and well-paid free transfer from Chelsea Willian scoring his first Arsenal goal with a brilliant 90th minute free-kick.

West Brom really were out and down now.

ARSENAL: Leno 6; Chambers 7, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Saka 8; Ceballos 5 (Partey 77), Elneny 6; Pepe 7, Willian 6, Smith Rowe 7 (Tierney 63); Martinelli 5 (Lacazette 60). Subs: Runarsson, Bellerin, Tierney, Cedric, Odegaard, Aubameyang, Nketiah.

WBA: Johnstone 6; Furlong 6, Ajayi 7, Bartley 6, Townsend 6; Phillips 5, Yokuslu 6, Gallagher 5, Robinson 6 (Diangana 68); Pereira 8; Diagne 6 (Robson-Kanu 56). Subs: Livermore, Grant, Button, O’Shea, Gardner-Hickman, Peltier, Taylor.

Ref: Peter Bankes 6.