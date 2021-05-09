Pep Guardiola still tinkering, and failing, with his Chelsea lab experiments

As dress rehearsals go, this one ranked among the all-time worst as Pep Guardiola continued his policy of playing weakened teams against the most in-form opponent in the Premier League — and losing.

Instead of that desultory FA Cup semi-final defeat at Wembley against Chelsea three weeks ago, a loss that ended City’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple, this one simply delayed Guardiola being crowned champion for the third time in four years.

Not that Guardiola is in any danger of making the same mistake three times.

When these teams meet again — possibly in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium, though perhaps a lot closer to home — in the Champions League Final, it will be a very different City line-up that their manager sends out and, it is safe to assume, there will be no sign of Sergio Aguero and that wretched ‘Panenka’ penalty miss in sight.

But the City legend, winding down his glorious decade with City in subdued and unmemorable fashion, is not alone in expecting to make way for Pep v Tuchel, version 3.0.

Guardiola made nine changes from the team that was so majestic in sweeping aside PSG in last week’s Champions League semi-final and few of the newcomers did their chances of starting the next Chelsea meeting any good.

Obviously, of the starters from City’s fourth home league defeat of the campaign, goalkeeper Ederson and the immaculate defender Ruben Dias will be among the first names scribbled on Guardiola’s Final team sheet.

But of the remaining nine players who were in this losing side, very few will be in realistic contention for a starting berth in Istanbul, or wherever the Final is eventually homed.

Midfielder Rodri has lost his form in recent weeks and may lose his role as holding midfielder to veteran Fernandinho who was, arguably, the most influential player on either side in the second leg of the semi-final. Rodri losing possession for Chelsea’s opening goal on Saturday is the sort of error Guardiola will, obviously, have noted.

Rampaging and versatile full-back Joao Cancelo, who spends much of games occupying central midfield, may get the nod in the Final, ahead of Ukrainian utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko who certainly did his case no harm against PSG last Tuesday.

But, beyond that pair, it is hard to make a case for any of the other starters from Saturday forcing their way into the starting team next time City face Chelsea.

That will, of course, mean disappointment for Aguero, although his presence in City’s first-choice side has never even been open for discussion for several months now, since injury and illness ravaged his final campaign at the Etihad.

Fellow striker Gabriel Jesus has a modest eight league goals to his name this season and would be ahead of Aguero in the pecking order currently but Guardiola’s tactic of employing a “false nine” has been his default setting for so long, and proved so successful — whether Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden has been used there — that the Brazilian can, surely, forget a start.

And, despite the opening goal on Saturday, Raheem Sterling’s spectacular loss of form and fall from Guardiola’s ideal XI continues.

At least that goal ended Sterling’s 12-match drought for City but the form of wide attackers like Foden and Riyad Mahrez, to name but two options available for Guardiola in City’s interchangeable and versatile collection of attacking moving parts, means that a start for Sterling in the Final would be a major shock.

Perhaps that was part of the exercise for Guardiola on Saturday, settling in his own mind once and for all, whether any of his first team squad players could possibly be worthy of consideration for the Champions League date, arguably the biggest single game in City’s history.

In fact, a little closer examination and a case could be made that Guardiola has been treating both of the recent meetings with Chelsea as a laboratory for him to be conducting experiments ahead of the Champions League Final — with the City manager presumably having held the view that a meeting with Tuchel’s side in Istanbul was always likely.

Indeed, the two line-ups for FA Cup and Saturday’s Premier League game were startlingly similar, with Nathan Ake and Aguero, who were both injured for the FA Cup semi-final, the only outfield players changed from Wembley to the weekend.

Such experimentation not only allowed Guardiola to make a definitive decision about what his best XI looks like but also denied Tuchel a first-hand look at the “real” City.

In may also have had the added bonus of offering his uber wealthy owners a little reminder that, despite regularly being able to field a match day squad that cost over £800m in transfer fees alone, there are some first team squad members who are not quite at the very peak of the European game.

A summer spending spree may well be in order and Guardiola would not be the first, or last, manager to lose a game in the name of making a wider, more important point.

But at least two Chelsea defeats in a matter of weeks are now firmly consigned to the history books. It will be a very different City side Tuchel next sees, on May 29.