Neymar signs new four-year PSG deal and eyes Champions League glory

Neymar has put an end to speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal at Paris St Germain and pledging to help them achieve their Champions League dream.

The Brazil star has long been linked with a possible return to Barcelona, the club he left for a world record fee approaching £200million in 2017, but has now made a fresh commitment to PSG.

The 29-year-old had just one more year on his existing contract but has agreed to stay until 2025 in a deal that will reaffirm his status as one of the sport’s highest-paid players.

Securing European football’s top prize is top of the agenda, with the club having been beaten finalists in 2020 before being knocked out by Manchester City in the last four of this year’s edition.

“I’m very happy, very happy to be extending my contract with Paris until 2025,” he told PSGtv.

“The truth is that I’m very happy to be staying here for four more years, to be a part of the club’s project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League.

“My goal when I came was to help get Paris St Germain to the top, among the very best, and we are getting close.

“We are gaining more and more experience to help us negotiate these types of games, to know how to play in the Champions League.

Things have happened that should not have happened. We had fights, a few sad times, but overall, the evolution has been very positive. I am very, very happy to be extending my contract.

“Paris is on the right track, we are getting closer and closer to the taste of winning the Champions League. I’m sure we can do it.”

Neymar acknowledged that the relationship between player and club had not always been flawless but took his own share of responsibility as he looked towards a harmonious future.

“I think I have improved as a person, as a human being, and as a player too. So, I am very happy to be extending my contract, to be part of the history of Paris and I hope to put many more trophies on the shelf.”