UCD's late fightback ends Treaty United's unbeaten start

SSE Airtricity League First Division

UCD 3 Treaty United 2

UCD reversed a two-goal deficit to inflict a first defeat of the season on Treaty United. The Students scored three goals in around 10 minutes, either side of the interval, to put them top of the table.

For the bulk of the opening half, the Limerick outfit found themselves in control. Two first-half goals had them dreaming of a first away win. Harvey O’Brien tripped Kieran Hanlon in the 11th minute, and Seán McSweeney sent keeper Lorcan Healy the wrong way for an early lead from the penalty spot.

Then a mistake by UCD captain Sam Todd was ruthlessly punished by Hanlon. After intercepting possession, he spotted Healy off his line and right-footed, lobbed home from 25-yards.

UCD got a lifeline with seconds remaining in the opening half, as Dara Keane finished first time from close range from a low Sean Brennan cross. Despite this they were lucky not to find themselves two goals behind immediately after the restart. United captain Jack Lynch heading off the crossbar from a Mark Ludden free-kick.

Treaty have trailed just once this season but two goals in less than two minutes saw their lead became a deficit. First Brennan hauled UCD level with a low drilled effort from the edge of the area. Next, O’Brien poked home after the ball broke to him inside the six-yard box to complete the turnaround.

Tommy Barrett’s side did strike the post in the 90th minute but the Students scrambled the ball clear.

UCD: Healy; O’Brien, Todd ©, Weir; Farrell, Keane, Brennan, Doyle, Dignam (Boore 90); Whelan, Kerrigan.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, Lynch ©, O’Connell, Ludden; McCarthy (Murphy 54), Keane (Collins 66), McSweeney, McNamara, George (Lowth 65); Hanlon (McKevitt 72).

Referee: David Keeler.