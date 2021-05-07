Ruthless Magpies take full advantage of Jonny Evans absence

NET GAINS: Paul Dummett heads home Newcastle’s second goal in last night’s Premier League win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/PA

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 22:17
Tim Nash

Leicester City 2 Newcastle Utd 4

Jonny Evans’s loss left a huge hole in Leicester City’s defence which Newcastle United exploited to all but clinch their Premier League safety at King Power Stadium last night.

From the back injury suffered by the Northern Ireland defender in the warm-up to Caglar Soyuncu’s slip-up for Newcastle’s first goal, Leicester endured a horror show at the back.

This was supposed to be all about Brendan Rodgers’ side taking another giant step towards cementing their qualification for the Champions League.

But instead it was another reminder of football’s beautiful unpredictability and capacity to surprise.

Newcastle will be safe if Fulham fail to beat Burnley on Monday night.

Without Evans, the cracks soon started to appear for Leicester and Kasper Schmeichel spread himself brilliantly to turn Allen Saint-Maximim’s shot away.

Schmeichel however was powerless to prevent Newcastle taking the lead in the 22nd minute.

Soyuncu mis-controlled a routine ball from Paul Dummett and Joe Willock stole in, firing left footed across Schmeichel.

It got worse for Leicester in the 34th minute. Dummett rose above Wesley Fofana to head beyond Schmeichel from Matt Ritchie’s corner.

Yet another defensive howler paved the way for Newcastle’s third goal, in the 64th minute.

Castagne slid in to poke the ball back to Schmeichel from Ritchie’s pass but set up Wilson, who slotted home before scoring a fourth.

Albrighton rifled home in the 80th minute before Iheanacho squeezed a shot inside the post on 87.

LEICESTER CITY (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel 6; Castagne 6, Fofana 5, Söyüncü 4; Pereira 5 (Thomas 69 mins, 6), Tielemans 6, Ndidi 5 (Pérez 63 mins, 6), Albrighton 6; Maddison 5 (Mendy 77 mins, 6); Vardy 6, Iheanacho 6.

NEWCASTLE UNITED (5-3-2): Dubravka 8; Murphy 8, Krafth 8, Fernández 8, Dummett 8, Ritchie 7; Willock 8 (Longstaff 77 mins, 6), Saint-Maximin 8 (Joelinton 83 mins, 6), Shelvey7; Almirón 7 (Hendrick 87 mins, 6), Wilson 8.

Referee: Darren England 7/10.

