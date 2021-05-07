James Akintunde goal earns Derry a point against Longford

Derry City 1 Longford Town 1

Premier Division

Ruaidhri Higgins must wait another few weeks before recording his first home win, Derry securing a share of the spoils in the final minute of added time through James Akintunde against Longford at the Brandywell.

Longford had threatened to stun their hosts for a second time this season after striker Robert Manley had spun around inside the penalty area to net the opening goal in the 74th minute.

Derry opened the game really well with captain Eoin Toal’s two solid headers threatening the Longford goal. Longford’s Aaron Robinson then saw his header was saved by Nathan Gartside.

Five minutes before the break Derry striker, David Parkhouse dragged his shot wide of the target.

Longford broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. A high ball into the penalty area was not dealt with and Longford hitman Manley used his strength to win the ball, swivel, and score.

As the game moved into injury time Akintunde poked the ball home in the 93rd minute from 12 yards.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin (Ferry, 80), Malone; Fitzgerald (McLaughlin, 75) Patching, Akintunde; Parkhouse.

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly: Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers; Robinson (Bolger, 67), Zambra; Grimes, Dervin, Byrne (Thompson, 60); Manley.

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).