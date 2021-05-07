James Akintunde goal earns Derry a point against Longford

Longford broke the deadlock in the 74th minute after a high ball into the penalty area was not dealt with
James Akintunde goal earns Derry a point against Longford

James Akintunde of Derry City, left, celebrates with team-mate David Parkhouse after scoring his side's goal. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 21:20
Arthur Duffy

Derry City 1 Longford Town 1

Premier Division

Ruaidhri Higgins must wait another few weeks before recording his first home win, Derry securing a share of the spoils in the final minute of added time through James Akintunde against Longford at the Brandywell.

Longford had threatened to stun their hosts for a second time this season after striker Robert Manley had spun around inside the penalty area to net the opening goal in the 74th minute.

Derry opened the game really well with captain Eoin Toal’s two solid headers threatening the Longford goal. Longford’s Aaron Robinson then saw his header was saved by Nathan Gartside.

Five minutes before the break Derry striker, David Parkhouse dragged his shot wide of the target.

Longford broke the deadlock in the 74th minute. A high ball into the penalty area was not dealt with and Longford hitman Manley used his strength to win the ball, swivel, and score.

As the game moved into injury time Akintunde poked the ball home in the 93rd minute from 12 yards.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin (Ferry, 80), Malone; Fitzgerald (McLaughlin, 75) Patching, Akintunde; Parkhouse.

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly: Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers; Robinson (Bolger, 67), Zambra; Grimes, Dervin, Byrne (Thompson, 60); Manley.

Referee: R. Harvey (Dublin).

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Istanbul’s hosting of Champions League final in doubt with Turkey on ‘red list’
Leicester City v Newcastle United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Ruthless Magpies take full advantage of Jonny Evans absence
'We have to be ruthless': Mikel Arteta fronts up as Arsenal inquest begins 'We have to be ruthless': Mikel Arteta fronts up as Arsenal inquest begins
#league of ireland
Shelbourne v Treaty United - SSE Airtricity League First Division

UCD's late fightback ends Treaty United's unbeaten start

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up