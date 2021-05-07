Colin Healy eyes return to winning ways after first clean sheet

After a first clean sheet of the season, Colin Healy will be hoping his Cork City side can drive on and end a five-game winless streak when Wexford come to town this evening (Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm).

A run of four defeats on the bounce was ended with last weekend’s stalemate in Bray, but having finally put a stop to the “silly goals” going in, attention will now turn to the other end of the field.

City have only scored four times in six games so far this season, including two in the opening night win over Cobh Ramblers. Tonight sees them take on a Wexford side who have only netted twice themselves and have yet to open their account away from home.

While the lack of firepower will no doubt concern Healy, he was content to focus on the positives after the 0-0 draw against a highly-rated Wanderers side last time out.

“Defensively, I thought we were good. We had a good shape to us,” he said.

“It’s good to get some points on the board, it wasn’t good the last three or four weeks losing the games, giving away silly goals,” he added. “We were solid, we were hard to break down.”

City come into the game second from bottom in the First Division — and for a club who came second in the Premier Division as recently as 2018, Healy knows this is not where the Rebel Army expect to be.

“We need to be better,” he conceded. “We got a good point the other night (against Bray), the games that we lost I thought we gave away silly goals, it’s still early in the season.”

However, despite the poor start to the campaign, defender Gordon Walker feels the Leeside club are just one big performance away from turning their season around.

“(If we get) one win, the confidence starts again, especially after last week because Bray will be up there come the end of the season they’re a really strong side and we’ll take a lot of confidence from that game into next Friday night,” the former UCC man said. “Yes, we need to score goals, goals win matches but once one goal goes in, once one win happens, it will continue.”

Elsewhere tonight, leaders Athlone Town will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they visit Tolka Park to play unbeaten Shelbourne.

The division’s other two unbeaten sides meet at the UCD Bowl as the Students host Treaty Utd.

Also this evening, Galway host Bray while Stuart Ashton’s Cobh Ramblers travel to a Cabinteely side who ended Athlone’s unbeaten run last weekend.

FIRST DIVISION (all tonight, 7.45):

Shelbourne v Athlone Town; Galway Utd v Bray; UCD v Treaty Utd; Cork City v Wexford Youths; Cabinteely v Cobh Ramblers.