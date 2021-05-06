Injury cuts Shane Duffy's loan spell at Celtic short

Shane Duffy and Celtic have mutually agreed to end his loan spell at the club early after he was ruled out of the remaining two games of the Scottish season.

Brighton, his parent club, agreed to the cancellation and the Republic of Ireland international is now back in England receiving treatment.

It’s not yet known if the extent of the injury will rule him out of Stephen Kenny’s training camp in Spain next month, along with friendly games against Andorra and Hungary, but his Parkhead nightmare is no most certainly over.

The 29-year-old Derry native has suffered an horrendous run of form in recent months as Celtic’s bid to complete an historic 10-in-a-row of league titles was stopped by Rangers.

Off the field, Duffy was the victim of sectarian abuse on social media and was even taunted about the death of his father just prior to his arrival in Glasgow.

Celtic paid Brighton a £2m loan fee for the centre back’s services and with wages costing in the region of £30,000 per week his performances also led to anger being directed at him from the club’s own supporters.

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman recently spoke out publicly to defend his international teammate, pointing out the personal trauma he was dealing with after leaving Brighton last summer.

“I don't know would he have even have had the opportunity to mourn his Dad properly? For me, I think a lot of that has got to be taken into account too. This lad would do anything for his club or his country. He doesn't sulk, he's a great character around the place. He's a warrior.” Duffy has two years left on his Brighton contract but, after Graham Potter secured Premier League football again next season, it seems as if he will once again have to look for regular football elsewhere.