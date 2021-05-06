Caretaker Waterford FC boss Geoghegan set to recall Brian Murphy

Caretaker Waterford FC manager Mike Geoghegan has confirmed that Brian Murphy will be recalled to the first team for Saturday's SSE Airtricity Premier Division clash with Drogheda United.

Murphy was out of favour with the former management team of Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell and struggled for game time since the start of the season.

Veteran keeper Murphy, who has enjoyed spells in the English game at Ipswich, Portsmouth, and Cardiff, was axed from the Blues squad before the league game against Bohs last month and has been out of favour since. But Murphy, formerly the club captain, is set for a return to the fold as Geoghegan who takes charge of the club on an interim basis following the exit of Sheedy and Newell on Wednesday.

A number of names including Noel Hunt, Shane Keegan, Fran Rockett and Tommy Griffin, have been linked with the vacant position, with Academy boss Geoghegan insisting that he is not in the running for the top job.

He told waterfordfc.ie that “I look forward to being a three-day wonder, which could give us a 100% record.

"It was a bit panicky last night because you are trying to get yourself together, and plans in place, but this morning fell together very well for training.

"I got two of the younger coaches in to work with me, and we did a good hour and a half, mainly concentrating on tactical issues and tactical shape.

"They haven’t done a lot of tactical stuff this year so they are very similiar to what I’d be used to with the academy lads.

“It almost brings you back to academy level, and the academy approach of how we’re trying to play. It’s just a case of engaging a couple of the senior players like Brian (Murphy), and trying to get players like him working on the pitch for me and to get the ideas across.

There’s no doubt, at this stage, that Brian will start on Saturday because the way I want to play I want that experience.

"I had a good chat with Lee Power on the phone on Wednesday because he rang me before he made the decision (re the management). His whole talk was to bring the academy and South East players into the model going forward. I think we’re aware that this transient model and having journeymen here is not sustainable in the long term so we’re going to have to build on the academy.

"We’re lucky enough we have six players already in, and we’ll fill the bench this weekend with U19 players. The future is good if we can get over this blip and stay in the Premier League. That’s got to be the plan.”