Jim Magilton in charge for 'next few weeks' as Dundalk continue search for new boss  

James Rogers

Sporting Director Jim Magilton says he expects to be in charge of Dundalk for the "next few weeks" as the club's search for a new manager continues.

The former Ipswich Town and QPR boss stepped into the Lilywhites hot seat last month following the departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan from the Co Louth side.

Since then the former Northern Irish international has guided the FAI Cup holders to two draws and two wins. He will be on the touchline again for the televised clash with Sligo Rovers on Friday night and says he expects to remain there for some time as the club takes its time in appointing a new manager.

"It is ongoing," Magilton said of the managerial search.

"We're collating information and we're collating CVs. We're just going to take our time.

"It's a massive decision for this club, as you're all well aware. I'm going to be around for the next few weeks and then we'll get there in the end."

Magilton, who turned 52 today, said he was enjoying being back involved in the day-to-day running of a club but reiterated that he had no desire for a return to management on a full-time basis.

His priority is climbing the table after Dundalk's worst start to a campaign since 2012 when they ended up in a relegation play-off at the end of the season.

Friday's opponents, third-placed Sligo Rovers, could open up a nine-point gap on the Louth men with a win at Oriel Park and while Magilton admitted being 13 points off top spot was a worry, he stressed that getting a European place was the minimum requirement for the squad.

"The bare minimum for us is Europe," he said.

"To be winning games of football, that's the bare minimum.

"You have seen the success of this football club, the core group of the players is still here, and now it's a different challenge. The bottom line is, they need to win the game and they are aware of that.

"We are where we are, the league doesn't lie, we have the next series now to look forward to. Friday is huge for us, I expect us to go and present ourselves and do everything we can to win the game."

Dundalk are hopeful of having South Korean winger Han Jeong-woo back in contention for the game with Sligo but Sonni Nattestad, Sam Stanton, David McMillan, and Patrick Hoban remain on the injured list.