Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell leave Waterford FC

Manager Kevin Sheedy and his assistant Mike Newell have left Waterford FC, the League of Ireland club have announced.
There had been confusion last month when reports emerged that the pair had left the Munster club, however, despite rumours of unrest, the pair led the side to a win over Longford that weekend.
However, less than a fortnight later, the pair have now left their respective posts, the club confirmed.
"Waterford FC, Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have parted company by mutual consent," the statement said.
"We wish to thank both Kevin and Mike for their service to the Club during these difficult times and wish them both the very best for the future."
Mike Geoghegan, the head of the club's academy will take charge of the weekend's clash with Drogheda, the club added.
Ahead of last weekend's clash with Dundalk, Newell was hit with a four-match sideline ban by the FAI after clashing with an assistant referee over the colour of the sock tape one of his players was wearing.
Sheedy's last game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Dundalk, a result with leaves Waterford bottom of the table on goal difference.