Stephen Kenny pays tribute to Alan McLoughlin and Alan Keely

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has paid tribute to Ireland World Cup hero Alan McLoughlin and former League of Ireland player Alan Keely following their premature deaths.

Alan McLoughlin was capped 42 times by the Republic of Ireland under Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy, and famously scored the Windsor Park equaliser against Northern Ireland in November 1993 that sent the Republic of Ireland to USA ’94. He also won the FAI Player of the Year award in 1996.

Alan Keely played in the League of Ireland for almost 10 years and began his senior career with Shelbourne in 2001. He enjoyed two spells at Tolka Park while also playing for other clubs including Kildare County, Finn Harps, Dublin City and Waterford United.

Said the Ireland boss: "I'd like to pay tribute to Alan McLoughlin. He was a terrific player for Ireland and I remember when he burst onto the scene at Swindon and he went on to have a really good career at Southampton and Portsmouth, and to get 42 caps for Ireland.

"A complete all-round midfield player, terrific energy and capable of scoring goals from midfield. Of course, he will be remembered for the goal which helped us qualify for the World Cup but apart from the goal, he had a significant career for Ireland, being involved in Italia 1990 and USA 1994.

"He went on to be an accomplished coach at Portsmouth and Head of Academy at Swindon in recent seasons. He will be fondly remembered by all of the Irish supporters. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

On Keely, Kenny stated: "In these toughest of times, we learn to appreciate life and for a young man, Alan Keely, a big tough central-defender, to lose his life at 38 reminds us of this.

"Alan is from a famous football family, his Dad Dermot was a hugely successful player and manager. Alan forged a really good career in the league with Shelbourne, Finn Harps, Waterford, Kildare County and Dublin City.

"Alan relocated to Dundalk and I got to know him because he worked as a postman, and I'd meet him near Oriel Park. He was a passionate football man and a keen supporter after being a player, and he just seems incredibly young to pass away, and, of course, my thoughts are with his young family."

Meanwhile McLoughlin has been dubbed “a God for the Republic of Ireland” after his untimely passing at the age of only 54.

McLoughlin's former Portsmouth team-mate, Alan Knight, has been left devastated by the death of McLoughlin.

He said: “He's a god for the Republic of Ireland for that goal he scored to get them into the 1994 World Cup and everyone remembers the goal for us against Nottingham Forest to get us into the FA Cup semi-finals.

“‘I was lucky enough to have played alongside him and also to have worked for him while he was coaching at the club as well.

“‘The testament to that would be the players that have come through the academy and worked with Macca. His coaching ability with the youngsters matched his playing ability. Not many can do that.

“It might sound like I'm saying these things to big him up but I'm not eloquent enough to articulate just how great a man he was.

“‘He was just a great guy to have around. He had a wicked sense of humour and I'm devastated by it. It's been a horrible time for him and the family and he battled and battled but unfortunately the disease kept coming back.

“I'm rocked by the news, like all the fans and lads he's worked with as a player and a coach.

“It's a really sad day and I'd like to send all my love to his wife Debbie and daughters Abby and Megan.

“You couldn't get a more genuine and dependable man as Macca as a person or in his professional career. You could trust him with your life - both on and off the pitch.

“He would tell you as it was, he'd tell you as he thought and everyone that knew him appreciated those qualities that he had.

“Genuine is a great word to describe him. You'll never have anyone have a bad word to say about him.

“As a player, the Pompey fans adored Macca. He was one of the few players who can come from Southampton and have that affinity with the supporters. I'd even forgotten that he played for Southampton and I think most Pompey fans don't care.

“They just saw a quality, class footballer that scored important goals not just domestically but internationally. He didn't always get the accolades he deserved as a creative-midfield player and went a little bit under the radar.

“I think he could have walked into top-flight teams. We all had ifs, buts and maybes but he had a fantastic career and maybe didn't get the accolades he deserved, especially as a coach.”