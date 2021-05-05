Jens Lehmann apologises for sending ‘token black guy’ message to TV pundit

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has issued a public apology after referring to German television pundit Dennis Aogo as “a token black guy” in a WhatsApp message.

Lehmann, 51, who played for the Gunners between 2003 and 2008 and represented Germany 61 times, took to Twitter to issue an apology to Aogo, a former Hamburg and Schalke player who now works for Sky Sports in Germany.