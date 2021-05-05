Jens Lehmann apologises for sending ‘token black guy’ message to TV pundit

Hertha Berlin have said Lehmann will no longer be part of their supervisory board following the WhatsApp message
Jens Lehmann apologises for sending ‘token black guy’ message to TV pundit

Jens Lehmann has issued an apology after a comment he made about fellow former Germany international Dennis Aogo (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 11:40
PA

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has issued a public apology after referring to German television pundit Dennis Aogo as “a token black guy” in a WhatsApp message.

Lehmann, 51, who played for the Gunners between 2003 and 2008 and represented Germany 61 times, took to Twitter to issue an apology to Aogo, a former Hamburg and Schalke player who now works for Sky Sports in Germany.

Lehmann wrote: “In a private message from my mobile phone to Dennis Aogo, an impression was created for which I apologised in conversation with Dennis.

“As a former national team player he is very knowledgeable and has a great presence.”

Hertha Berlin have said Lehmann will no longer be part of their supervisory board following the WhatsApp message.

“Such statements in no way correspond to the values ​​for which Hertha BSC stands and actively campaigns,” the club’s president Werner Gegenbauer said.

“We distance ourselves from any form of racism.”

Lehmann was part of the Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ side which went unbeaten throughout the 2003-04 Premier League campaign on their way to winning the title.

More in this section

Football rumours: Man United set for Harry Kane bid and goalkeeper signing Football rumours: Man United set for Harry Kane bid and goalkeeper signing
Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola hails ‘incredible’ Manchester City: ‘We beat a team that knocked out Barcelona and Bayern Munich’
Gordon Walker and John Martin 6/3/2021 Gordon Walker: One big performance can turn Cork City's season around
racismlehmannplace: uk
Jens Lehmann apologises for sending ‘token black guy’ message to TV pundit

Trailer released for new Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In documentary

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up