Gordon Walker: One big performance can turn Cork City's season around

Cork City defender Gordon Walker feels the Leeside club are just one big performance away from turning their season around.

After an opening day win over Cobh Ramblers, four consecutive defeats followed before last week’s plucky scoreless draw in Bray. Having kept a first clean sheet of the season, Walker is hoping to now end the winless run when Wexford Youths come to Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Basement club Wexford have yet to score away from home this season and have lost all six games played to date.

And going into the game, Walker says ending the four-game losing streak has improved the confidence in the Rebel Army camp.

“Last Friday night, getting that point back on the board will up our confidence again going into (Wexford) and hopefully we can turn that into three points this Friday,” the former Cobh and UCC player said.

“After the four defeats getting that point was huge for our confidence as well because confidence was probably a bit low going into it.

“But coming out of it, lads were impressed with how we defended and going forward as well, I think there was a bit more belief with us,” Walker added.

“(If we get) one win, the confidence starts again, especially after last week because Bray will be up there come the end of the season they’re a really strong side and we’ll take a lot of confidence from that game into next Friday night.

“Yes, we need to score goals, goals win matches but once one goal goes in, once one win happens, it will continue,” he added.