Adam Foley strikes late to give Finn Harps derby victory over Derry City

Derry City 1 Finn Harps 2

A last-gasp strike from Finn Harps leading scorer Adam Foley saw Ollie Horgan’s side return to winning ways at a breezy Brandywell.

And Derry City hearts were broken when captain Eoin Toal directed a 95th-minute header onto the upright as the home side battled to the end to avoid defeat.

The 89th-minute winner saw new Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins lose his first game in three starts as the Donegal men’s victory consolidated their fourth-place position on the Premier Division table.

In what proved an all-action North West derby, with both sides pushing for the win, Harps’ physical strength and their constant dangers in set-piece situations caused Derry no shortage of problems.

That said Derry skipper Eoin Toal went so, so close to securing an equaliser in the 95th minute but his downward header crashed off the upright.

The visitors opened on the front foot with Karl O’Sullivan delivering a superb cross into the danger area but the advancing Barry McNamee failed to get his volley on target.

Derry broke the deadlock in the 17th minute following a fluent move on the left flank.

Danny Lafferty played a superbly timed pass into the path of James Akintunde and the strike ghosted past two Harps defenders before curling the ball to the net from 10 yards.

The Harps keeper was called into action again in the 20th minute, diving at full stretch to parry Will Patching’s shot wide of his goal.

Harps continued to threaten from set-piece situations and Stephen Folan went close to restoring equality when he met McNamee’s low corner, the ball skimming over the crossbar three minutes later.

And one minute before the break the visitors went close again when Will Seymore crashed a long-range wind-assised effort off the Derry crossbar with keeper Nathan Gartside beaten.

Harps, however, brought the sides level in the 54th minute, Derry failing to defend McNamee’s free-kick.

Dave Webster forced Gartside into a top drawer save following his header and as the ball rebounded to the 18-yard line Owolabi’s strike appeared to be helped home by O’Sullivan from close range.

Derry went so close to winning it in the 80th minute when Will Fitzgerald played in Jack Malone but the substitute smashed the ball against the base of the upright with McGinley beaten.

Finn Harps claimed the spoils at the death when the lively Barry McNamee played the perfect into the path of Foley and he lashed the ball home in the one-on-one situation with Gartside, his fifth strike of the season so far.

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Harkinff (Ferry, 90), Thomson (Malone, 67) k; Patching, Barr (Parkhouse, 54), Fitzgerald; Akintunde.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Webster (Boyle, 65), Sadiki, Folan, Russell; Coyle; O’Sullivan, T McNamee (B. McNamee, 90), Seymore; Foley, Owolabi (Browne, 82).

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Donegal).