St Pat's rescue late point from thriller against Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 1 (Gibson pen 48) St Patrick's Athletic 1 (Bermingham 90+5)

Ian Bermingham's headed goal in the fifth minute of added time rescued a point for St Patrick's Athletic in a thriller with Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

St Pat's captain got the decisive touch – in a packed goalmouth – to substitute Darragh Burns' corner when it looked as if the visitors were losing ground in the title tace to Shamrock Rovers.

Sligo looked good value to produce a standout result having held the advantage since the third minute of the second period when ex-Pat's player Jordan Gibson, lively throughout, netted from the penalty spot.

The player who conceded the penalty, St Pat's defender Paddy Barrett, had seen his goalbound header come off Sligo's crossbar in the 29th minute following a free-kick whipped into the mixer by Chris Forrester.

St Pat's were also thankful that Sligo substitute Johnny Kenny got his radar wrong in the 82nd minute – just three minutes after entering the fray. The teenager was slipped through on goal by Walter Figueira's pass and he curled a shot goalwards – but was only inches wide of netting his third of the campaign.

Spurred on by that let-off, St Pat's kept knocking at the Sligo door – although only they had only a Ben McCormack shot on target to show for their pressure.

St Pat's were also vulnerable to several Sligo counter-attacks that the hosts were unable to turn into a decisive second goal.

The first half was well-contested. St Pat's twice could – and should – have scored in the opening 10 minutes. Bermingham directed a header straight at Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty, who then saved well from Ronan Coughlan, the former Sligo striker.

Sligo showed they were capable of standing firm yet midfielder Greg Bolger's third-minute shot, that was narrowly wide, was their best first-half opportunity.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Bolger, Morahan (Blaney 90+3); Byrne (Banks 80), Gibson, Figueira (Cawley 90+3); Parkes (Kenny 79).

St Patrick's Athletic: Jaros; Mountney, Bone (Burns 55), Desmond, Barrett (McCormack 81), Bermingham; Forrester, Lennon (Lewis 68); King, Coughlan, Smith.

Referee: Neil Doyle