St Pat's rescue late point from thriller against Sligo Rovers

Ian Bermingham's headed goal in the fifth minute of added time rescued a point for St Patrick's Athletic
St Pat's rescue late point from thriller against Sligo Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic's Ian Bermingham celebrates after scoring a last-minute equaliser. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 20:29
Liam Maloney

Sligo Rovers 1 (Gibson pen 48) St Patrick's Athletic 1 (Bermingham 90+5) 

Ian Bermingham's headed goal in the fifth minute of added time rescued a point for St Patrick's Athletic in a thriller with Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

St Pat's captain got the decisive touch – in a packed goalmouth – to substitute Darragh Burns' corner when it looked as if the visitors were losing ground in the title tace to Shamrock Rovers.

Sligo looked good value to produce a standout result having held the advantage since the third minute of the second period when ex-Pat's player Jordan Gibson, lively throughout, netted from the penalty spot.

The player who conceded the penalty, St Pat's defender Paddy Barrett, had seen his goalbound header come off Sligo's crossbar in the 29th minute following a free-kick whipped into the mixer by Chris Forrester.

St Pat's were also thankful that Sligo substitute Johnny Kenny got his radar wrong in the 82nd minute – just three minutes after entering the fray. The teenager was slipped through on goal by Walter Figueira's pass and he curled a shot goalwards – but was only inches wide of netting his third of the campaign.

Spurred on by that let-off, St Pat's kept knocking at the Sligo door – although only they had only a Ben McCormack shot on target to show for their pressure.

St Pat's were also vulnerable to several Sligo counter-attacks that the hosts were unable to turn into a decisive second goal.

The first half was well-contested. St Pat's twice could – and should – have scored in the opening 10 minutes. Bermingham directed a header straight at Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty, who then saved well from Ronan Coughlan, the former Sligo striker.

Sligo showed they were capable of standing firm yet midfielder Greg Bolger's third-minute shot, that was narrowly wide, was their best first-half opportunity.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Horgan, Buckley, Mahon, McCourt; Bolger, Morahan (Blaney 90+3); Byrne (Banks 80), Gibson, Figueira (Cawley 90+3); Parkes (Kenny 79). 

St Patrick's Athletic: Jaros; Mountney, Bone (Burns 55), Desmond, Barrett (McCormack 81), Bermingham; Forrester, Lennon (Lewis 68); King, Coughlan, Smith.

Referee: Neil Doyle

More in this section

Manchester United v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe a doubt for Manchester City clash
Longford Town v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Chris Shields saves keeper's blushes as Dundalk draw at Longford Town
Drogheda United v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division James Clarke pounces for injury-time leveller to deny Bohemians
#league of ireland
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - The Hawthorns

West Brom slip closer to Premier League relegation following Wolves draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up