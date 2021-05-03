Chris Shields saves keeper's blushes as Dundalk draw at Longford Town

Longford availed of two howlers to run up a 2-0 lead inside 14 minutes
Chris Shields saves keeper's blushes as Dundalk draw at Longford Town

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scores Dundalk's first goal at Bishopsgate. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 19:54
Paul Buttner

Longford Town 2 Dundalk 2 

Captain Chris Shields saved the blushes of his goalkeeper Peter Cherrie to salvage a point for Dundalk with a late equaliser at Bishopsgate.

Their first goals from play in seven games were enough to lift Longford off the foot of the table on goal difference after they availed of two howlers to run up a 2-0 lead inside 14 minutes.

Dylan Grimes worked a one-two with Dean Byrne to run on and see his low shot bounce past the feeble dive of Cherrie and find the bottom corner for a sixth-minute lead.

Cherrie then fumbled a Karl Chambers cross to allow Rob Manley shoot home his first goal of the season.

Dundalk needed a response and got it on 20 minutes from their first corner of the game. Michael Duffy’s delivery to the far post was nodded down by Dan Cleary for Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe to tap the ball over the line from close range.

In end-to-end action, Byrne and Grimes came close for Longford before another Dundalk corner should have seen them equalise a minute before the break. Again Cleary got his head to Duffy’s ball into the area. This time Andy Boyle just couldn’t apply the finish at the back post.

A mistake by Boyle, who allowed Michael Kelly’s long kick-out bounce past him, let Manley in on goal two minutes after the restart. Cherrie redeemed himself somewhat with a fine save one-on-one.

Dominating over the last half hour, Dundalk kept pressing and were rewarded nine minutes from time.

Junior slipped a pass through for the run of Shields who showed ample composure to find the bottom corner with a right-foot drive.

Longford Town: Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers; Dervin, Zambra (J. Manley, 77), Robinson; Grimes, R. Manley, Byrne.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Jurkovski, Cleary, Boyle, Adedokun; Murray (Kelly, 75), Sloggett (Zahibi, 62), Shields; McEleney (Midtskogen, 62), Ogedi-Uzokwe, Duffy.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.

More in this section

Manchester United v Paris Saint Germain - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Old Trafford Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe a doubt for Manchester City clash
Ian Bermingham celebrates after scoring a last minute equaliser 3/5/2021 St Pat's rescue late point from thriller against Sligo Rovers
Drogheda United v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division James Clarke pounces for injury-time leveller to deny Bohemians
#league of ireland
West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - The Hawthorns

West Brom slip closer to Premier League relegation following Wolves draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up