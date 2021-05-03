James Clarke pounces for injury-time leveller to deny Bohemians

Drogheda United 1 (Clark 90+3) Bohemians 1 (Burt 60)

Lax defending once again cost Bohemians as substitute James Clarke pounced in stoppage-time to earn Drogheda United a point.

A neat lob by Liam Burt gave the visitors a deserved advantage on the hour at Head In the Game Park but they were incensed eight minutes from full-time when referee John McLoughlin chose against awarding a penalty after goalkeeper David Odumosu appeared to clean out the winger inside the box.

The late concession means last year’s runners-up have won just two of their opening nine matches and are already 15 points adrift of the leaders following the completion of the first round of Airtricity League Premier Division matches.

Reeling from three successive defeats, Bohs were anxious to arrest their slide against one of the newly-promoted sides and began the brighter.

Dawson Devoy fired over the crossbar and James Finnerty headed wide as they created the better chances.

Persistence paid off as they eventually edged ahead following a flowing move kickstarted by a throw-out from goalkeeper James Talbot.

Ireland underage star Devoy’s trickery in midfield unhinged the Drogs defence and his exquisite pass allowed Burt to race clear and lob the onrushing Odumosu.

Penalty claims at both ends were denied away, with Burt’s incident more convincing than the one involving Drogs’ striker Chris Lyons and Bohs defender James Finnerty.

Bohs substitute Keith Ward also saw his free-kick sail a yard over and Keith Long’s side seemed to be fully in control.

That was until Andy Lyons conceded a corner as the clock ticked into 93 minutes. When James Brown’s delivered was inadvertently deflected by Devoy back into the path of Clarke, the youngster was alert enough to guide his header into the corner from six yards.

Drogheda United: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, O’Shea (Clarke 74); Deegan, Phillips; Markey (Bermingham 78), Heeney (Hyland 59), Doyle, Lyons.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Wilson (Omochere 64); Buckley, Devoy; Burt (Moylan 84), Tierney (Ward 64), Breslin; Kelly.

Referee: John McLoughlin.