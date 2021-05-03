Shamrock Rovers break 94-year-old unbeaten record with win over Waterford

The Hoops stretched their unbeaten league run to 31 games - surpassing the previous record of 30, also set by Rovers, that stood since 1927
Waterford goalkeeper Paul Martin makes a save from Shamrock Rovers' Rory Gaffney at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 15:58
Dave Donnelly

Shamrock Rovers 3 Waterford 0

Shamrock Rovers remain top of the Airtricity League Premier Division thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over Waterford at Tallaght Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday.

Goals from Rory Gaffney, Gary O’Neill, and Danny Mandroiu saw the Hoops stretch their unbeaten league run to 31 games - surpassing the previous record of 30, also set by Rovers, that stood since 1927.

In truth, the scoreline could have been considerably higher as Stephen Bradley’s side created chances at will against a committed but limited Blues side.

Waterford, for their part, could complain about what looked a certain penalty not awarded moments before Mandroiu added the third but they rarely looked like making a contest of it.

It took Rovers just 12 minutes to hit the front in an unlikely set of circumstances as Mandroiu played an uncontested drop ball straight through to Gaffney.

The striker still had a bit of work to do but he worked himself into position to shoot with his weaker right foot and found the corner.

The striker almost had a second, only for Cameron Evans to nick the ball off his foot on the line, before Aaron Greene lashed across goal from close range.

Greene was forced off on the half-hour following a strong tackle from Tunmise Sobowale but, from the resulting free-kick, Dylan Watts’ shot deflected into the path of O’Neill to stab home.

Gaffney saw a well-struck shot tipped over the bar by young goalkeeper Paul Martin before James Waite saw his shot flash over at the other end.

Graham Burke and Mandroiu went close early in the second half before the Blues were denied a penalty when Sean Hoare appeared to chop down John Martin.

Referee Adriano Reale was unconvinced and Rovers broke up the other end, Max Murphy cutting inside and teeing Mandroiu up to tie up the three points with a close-range finish.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Grace, Hoare, Scales; Gannon, O’Neill, Watts (McCann 55), Murphy (Farrugia 68); Mandroiu (Williams 55), Gaffney (Nugent 68), Greene (Burke 35).

Waterford: Paul Martin; Power, Sobowale, Evans, Mascoll (Collins 61); Mashigo, O’Reilly, O’Keefe; Waite, Mutswunguma, John Martin.

Referee: Adriano Reale

Drogheda United v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

James Clarke pounces for injury-time leveller to deny Bohemians

